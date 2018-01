'भीमा-कोरेगांव' सालगिरह पर भड़की हिंसा, 1 की मौत, सीएम ने कहा-न्यायिक जांच की करेंगे अपील

India

Ankur Sharma

Request will be made to SC for judicial inquiry in Koregaon violence matter and CID inquiry will also be conducted on the death of the youth. 10 lakh compensation for victim's kin: Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis pic.twitter.com/UdtDuYcQwN

English summary

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has assured a judicial inquiry into the violence at Bhima Koregaon which left one person dead and many more injured. Fadnavis has also assured a CID inquiry and compensation of Rs 10 lakh to the family of the deceased.