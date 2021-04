बंगाल चुनाव: अमित शाह बोले- NRC को लेकर फैलाया जा रहा झूठ, एक भी गोरखा को नहीं होने देंगे प्रभावित

#WATCH: HM and BJP leader Amit Shah says in Kalimpong, WB. "Misinformation being spread that if NRC will be brought, Gorkhas will be ousted. NRC hasn't been brought yet. But even if it's brought, not even one Gorkha will be ousted. TMC lies. Not even one Gorkha will be affected." pic.twitter.com/awrGvSX46Y