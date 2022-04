Jaisalmer Bus Accident : बस की छत पर बैठे यात्री आए करंट की चपेट में, तीन की मौत, पांच घायल

Rajasthan: 3 people killed & 5 injured due to

electrocution when they were riding on the roof of the bus near Polji Dairy, Jaisalmer

The bus was going to a fair.3 people died on spot. One was serious &was referred to Jodhpur. Another 4 people kept under observation: Dr VK Verma pic.twitter.com/HPYR2uQxgI