13 साल में 274 शूटिंग, बाइडेन, ओबामा, क्लिंटन...बंदूक लॉबी के सामने घुटने पर सबसे ताकतवर राष्ट्रपति

NEW: The father of 10-year-old Annabelle Guadalupe Rodriguez tells us his daughter is missing following the mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, TX, where she is a student. He provided her photo to Texas Rangers. Many parents going through this tonight. @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/cVBF0aE4EM — Bill Melugin (@BillFOXLA) May 24, 2022