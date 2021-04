रूस के विदेश मंत्री सर्गेई लावरोव आज आएंगे भारत, जानिए रूस को क्यों चाहिए भारत का साथ

On April 5-6, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey #Lavrov will pay a working visit to #India . In #NewDelhi , he will hold talks with External Affairs Minister @DrSJaishankar ➡️ https://t.co/BFFqccbDzw #RussiaIndia pic.twitter.com/tZ9l308iRC

English summary

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov is visiting India today. Know why Russia needs India and what issues will be discussed between the two countries.