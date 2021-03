Myanmar Coup: म्यांमार में प्रदर्शनकारियों पर चलेगा देशद्रोह का मुकदमा, 15 दिनों में मृत्युदंड, UN ने की निंदा

The Myanmar junta's "killing of demonstrators, arbitrary arrests and the reported torture of prisoners violate fundamental human rights and stand in clear defiance of calls by the Security Council for restraint.” -- UN Sec-Gen @AntonioGuterres nioGuterres. https://t.co/SPVuxFbdOU pic.twitter.com/jgrw4Hjj4S

English summary

In Myanmar, the army has taken away the right of protest from the people and termed the protest as treason. The army has announced the death penalty for treason.