गरूड़ इंडोनेशिया ने अपने एयरबस को पहना दिया मास्क, मास्क पहनाने में लगे 120 घंटे

English summary

In order to explain the importance of masks to people in the midst of a coronavirus pandemic, Indonesia's state-run airline airline Garuda Indonesia has worn masks to its new Airbus A330-900new. Interestingly, it took about 120 hours for Airbus to wear a heavy mask. Although the blue surgical mask in Airbus is not real, it is a painting, on which is further written, 'Come wear a mask'