सबसे कम उम्र की अरबपति बनने को तैयार काइली जेनर, खिताब को लेकर लोगों में नाराजगी

नई दिल्ली। फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक इंटरनेट सेंसेशन और मीडिया पर्सनैलिटी काइली जेनर सबसे कम उम्र की अरबपति बनने के लिए तैयार हैं। 20 साल की उम्र में ही काइली 6174 करोड़ 45 लाख की मालकिन हैं। उनकी कंपनी 'काइली कॉस्मैटिक्स' का कारोबार दुनियाभर में फैला है और इसी के दम पर काइली ये मुकाम हासिल करने जा रही हैं। फोर्ब्स ने अगस्त एडिशन की कवर स्टोरी काइली जेनर पर की है। हालांकि इस खिताब को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स में नाराजगी है।

