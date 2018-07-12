हिन्दी

सबसे कम उम्र की अरबपति बनने को तैयार काइली जेनर, खिताब को लेकर लोगों में नाराजगी

    Kylie Jenner

    नई दिल्ली। फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक इंटरनेट सेंसेशन और मीडिया पर्सनैलिटी काइली जेनर सबसे कम उम्र की अरबपति बनने के लिए तैयार हैं। 20 साल की उम्र में ही काइली 6174 करोड़ 45 लाख की मालकिन हैं। उनकी कंपनी 'काइली कॉस्मैटिक्स' का कारोबार दुनियाभर में फैला है और इसी के दम पर काइली ये मुकाम हासिल करने जा रही हैं। फोर्ब्स ने अगस्त एडिशन की कवर स्टोरी काइली जेनर पर की है। हालांकि इस खिताब को लेकर सोशल मीडिया यूजर्स में नाराजगी है।

    6174 करोड़ की मालकिन हैं काइली

    6174 करोड़ की मालकिन हैं काइली

    फोर्ब्स के अनुसार काइली 900 मिलियन डॉलर यानी 61,74,45,00,000 रुपये की मालकिन हैं और इतना कुछ उन्होंने 20 साल की उम्र में हासिल कर लिया है। उनकी कंपनी 'काइली कॉस्मैटिक्स' पर काइली का पूरा मालिकाना हक है। 'काइली कॉस्मैटिक्स' एक कॉस्मैटिक्स ब्रांड है जो लिप प्रोडक्ट्स बनाती है। कंपनी युवा महिलाओं में काफी पॉप्युलर है और इसके लिप्सटिक्स और लिप लाइनर्स सबसे ज्यादा बिकते हैं। फोर्ब्स के मुताबिक इस कंपनी की वैल्यू 5488 करोड़ की है।

    फेसबुक संस्थापक मार्क जकरबर्ग को भी छोड़ देंगी पीछे

    फेसबुक संस्थापक मार्क जकरबर्ग को भी छोड़ देंगी पीछे

    फोर्ब्स ने काइली को 'सेल्फ-मेड' अरबपति कहा है और बताया है कि अगर उनकी कंपनी की वैल्यू ऐसे ही बढ़ती गई तो वो जल्द ही फेसबुक संस्थापक मार्कर जकरबर्ग को पीछे छोड़ देंगी, जो 23 साल की उम्र में अरबपति बने थे। काइली अभी केवल 20 साल की हैं और वो अगस्त में अपना 21वां जन्मदिन मनाएंगी। काइली के लिए फोर्ब्स ने लिखा, '900 मिलियन डॉलर की कॉस्मैटिक क्वीन, काइली जेनर। 21 साल की उम्र में वो सबसे कम उम्र की सेल्फ-मेड अरबपति बनने के लिए तैयार हैं।'

    कंपनी पर काइली का है पूरा मालिकाना हक

    कंपनी पर काइली का है पूरा मालिकाना हक

    फोर्ब्स द्वारा काइली को 'सेल्फ-मेड' बताने से इंटरनेट बिल्कुल भी खुश नहीं है। बता दें कि काइली, केटलिन जेनर (विलियम ब्रूस जेनर) और क्रिस जेनर की सबसे छोटी संतान हैं। उनके माता-पिता नामी हस्तियां हैं और उनकी बहन केंडल जानीं-मानी मॉडल हैं। रिएलिटी टीवी स्टार किम कार्दर्शियां उनकी सौतेली बहन हैं। काइली एक बच्ची स्टॉर्मी की मां भी हैं और स्टॉर्मी के पिता ट्राविस स्कॉट भी फेमस सिंगर-रैपर हैं।

    काइली का पूरा परिवार है अमीर और फेमस

    काइली का पूरा परिवार है अमीर और फेमस

    नामी-गिरामी घराने में पैदा होने वाली काइली को 'सेल्फ मेड' बताने से इंटरनेट बिल्कुल भी खुश नहीं है। सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने कुछ इस तरह गुस्सा निकाला-

    forbes billionaire twitter social media united states america international फोर्ब्स अरबपति ट्विटर सोशल मीडिया अमेरिका इंटरनेशनल

