लगातार 15 वर्षों तक बिहार के डिप्टी CM रहे सुशील मोदी का क्या होगा राजनीतिक भविष्य?

English summary

As the BJP came into the role of an elder brother in the result of Bihar Assembly Election 2020, there were speculations that this time the pair of Niku and Sumo is going to break in the Bihar cabinet. The main reason for this is that BJP has 31 more seats than JDU in Bihar, the script of which was written before the Bihar assembly elections and JDU can be understood from the condition weakened by the LJP-BJP collusion in the state.