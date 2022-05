Weather update: अगले 24 घंटे के अंदर मानसून पहुंचेगा केरल, कई राज्यों में Rain Alert, जानिए दिल्ली का हाल

Seasonal monsoon rainfall expected to be normal. 99% rainfall expected. Onset of Monsoon in Kerala expected on May 27. In next 5 days light to moderate rainfall expected in Konkan & Goa region. Other parts of state will also receive light rainfall:Jayanta Sarkar, Head, IMD Mumbai pic.twitter.com/4sjqCwBhUS — ANI (@ANI) May 25, 2022