तेजस्वी के नेतृत्व में पिछले चुनाव से भी बुरा रहा राजद और महागठबंधन का प्रदर्शन, आंकड़ों से समझिए?

English summary

The performance of the Rashtriya Janata Dal-led Mahagathbandhan in the Bihar Assembly Elections 2020 was extremely poor, despite the fact that its electoral pundits read stories under the leadership of Tejashwi Yadav, while the truth is that not only the Mahagathbandhan led by Tejashwi Yadav, but the performance of the RJD Also, the Bihar assembly election 2015 has been extremely embarrassing. If we look at the figures, you will find that the performance of all political parties including the RJD and the Congress in the grand alliance has recorded a big decline in the Bihar elections in the 2020 elections.