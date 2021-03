पेट्रोल-डीजल की कीमतों को GST के दायरे में लाने के सवाल पर अनुराग ठाकुर ने दिया क्या जवाब, जानिए

In a written reply, Minister of State for Finance, Anurag Thakur tells Rajya Sabha, "To bring petrol and diesel under the ambit of GST, the recommendation of the GST Council is necessary. No such recommendation has been made so far".

