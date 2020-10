मुश्किल में रॉफ्टिंग का रोमांच, ऋषिकेश में 24 गाइड्स मिल चुके हैं कोरोना पॉजिटिव

English summary

In the midst of an epidemic by the Uttarakhand government, adventure sports rafting started in Rishikesh is bringing bad news. On Saturday, 24 guides carrying tourists rafting have been found corona test positive. The medical officer said that out of 24 guides, 9 had received rapid positive-antigen test and 15 others had RT-PCR test result positive on Friday. The 9 guides infected are in institutional isolation and 15 are in home isolation.