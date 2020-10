आंध्र में अब बैनर से ब्लॉक की गई पूर्व राष्ट्रपति कलाम की मूर्ति, कल टूटी थी डा.अंबेडर की प्रतिमा

English summary

It was not even 24 hours after the incident of the destruction of the statue of Dr. Ambedkar in Andhra Pradesh that a new case has brought the YSR Congress Party government of the state into controversy. The latest controversy stems from the YSR Congress leader's banner being placed in front of the statue of former President APJ Abdul Kalam, which has blocked the statue of Kalam Saheb. The TDP, the main opposition party in Andhra Pradesh, has targeted the Andhra government, linking it with the insult of the former president.