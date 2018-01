पहला प्रवासी सांसद सम्मेलन: पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी करेंगे उद्घाटन

India

Delhi starts receiving delegates from 23 countries for the first ever PIO Parliamentarian Conference to be inaugurated by PM Narendra Modi on January 9, 2018 at Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra. pic.twitter.com/GXiI7gXtL5

PM Narendra Modi will address over 100 parliamentarians of Indian-origin at the Pravasi Bharatiya Kendra at Delhi's Chanakyapuri. As many as 124 members of parliament (MPs) and 17 mayors from 23 countries including UK, USA, South Africa, Canada, among others will be present at the event.