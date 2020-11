कोरोना महामारी लाखों नहीं, अब तक 10 गुना अधिक भारतीयों को मार सकता था, अगर?

English summary

India is the second most afflicted country in the world in coronavirus infection and third in the deaths of corona patients after the United States and Brazil, where the most deaths have occurred, but the point to be noted here is that if India and in terms of population Comparing other developed countries, India's condition is not only better in terms of death of the infected, but also of infected patients, whereas India's health system does not survive on any scale compared to European and American countries.