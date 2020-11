भारत में कोरोना मृत्यु दर में लगातार आ रही बड़ी गिरावट,सरकार ने नया लक्ष्य 1% निर्धारित किया

English summary

The number of coronavirus infection victims in India increased by 133,771 on Sunday, taking the number of corona infections in India to 91,40,191. However, during this time there was a good news that there was a big decline in coronovirus mortality in India. The current death rate (CFR) from the deadly Novel Corona in India has fallen to 1.46 per cent and the government has set a new target of bringing the death rate to 1 per cent.