NEET Exam 2020: आप परीक्षार्थी हैं, तो जानिए परीक्षा केंद्र में क्या ले जा सकते हैं और क्या नहीं?

English summary

The National Eligibility cum Entrance Test NEET 2020 exam is finally going to be held on 13 September 2020, after much fanfare, but only after following instructions issued on www.ntaneet.nic to students planning to appear in the exam Seating will be allowed. The NTA has issued a special dress code for all candidates going to sit for the exam, violation of which can also deprive them of the exam.