Maharashtra Live: शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे दोपहर 12:30 बजे करेंगे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस
मुंबई। कई दिनों से जारी सियासी घमासान के बीच शनिवार को एक बड़ा राजनीतिक उलटफेर देखने को मिला जब देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री के दौर पर शपथ ली। राज्यपाल भगत सिंंह कोश्यारी ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई, जबकि एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार के भतीजे अजीत पवार ने उपमुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि महाराष्ट्र की जनता को एक 'खिचड़ी' नहीं बल्कि एक स्थायी सरकार चाहिए थी।
NCP Chief Sharad Pawar and Shiv Sena Chief Uddhav Thackeray to address the media at 12.30 pm today pic.twitter.com/XgYBWKRVHx— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Chandrakant Patil, Maharashtra BJP President: Voters had voted for BJP-Shiv Sena alliance and we got 161 MLAs, but Shiv Sena betrayed the mandate. Since the first press conference they had started talking about alternatives. pic.twitter.com/Lus9Y24qC8— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Sanjay Raut,Shiv Sena: Uddhav Thackeray ji and Sharad Pawar ji are in touch and will meet also today, they might also address the media together. But fact is that Ajit Pawar and the MLAs supporting him have insulted Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj and Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/p6aly4PGRd— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
#WATCH Sanjay Raut, Shiv Sena: Kal 9 baje tak ye mahashaye (Ajit Pawar) hamare saath baithe the, achanak se gayab ho gaye baad mein. Vo nazro se nazre mila kar nahi bol rahe the, jo vyakti paap karne jata hai uski nazar jaise jhukti hai, waise jhuki nazro se baat kar rahe the. pic.twitter.com/dL6olqXFK9— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Sharad Pawar: Ajit Pawar's decision to support the BJP to form the Maharashtra Government is his personal decision and not that of the Nationalist Congress Party (NCP).— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
We place on record that we do not support or endorse this decision of his. pic.twitter.com/9WvYLItL7X
Senior NCP leader Praful Patel on Ajit Pawar: This is not NCP's decision and does not have Sharad Pawar saheb's support. #MaharashtraGovtFormation pic.twitter.com/1OUPg6C2Lx— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
The notification revoking President's rule in Maharashtra pic.twitter.com/JSbAIOFUE6— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Sources: Ajit Pawar is the leader of Parliamentary board of NCP and no decision of NCP is taken without Sharad Pawar’s assent https://t.co/gks7WGb5MQ— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Sources: NCP Chief Sharad Pawar was part of discussions for Devendra Fadnavis led Maharashtra Govt formation, he had given his assent to Ajit Pawar pic.twitter.com/1MHKfTgGHR— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
BJP President & Union Home Minister, Amit Shah congratulates Devendra Fadnavis & Ajit Pawar on taking oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister and Deputy Chief Minister, respectively. pic.twitter.com/DBX3gBdPOU— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Maharashtra Chief Minister, Devendra Fadnavis: I would like to express my gratitude to NCP's Ajit Pawar ji, he took this decision to give a stable government to Maharashtra & come together with BJP. Some other leaders also came with us and we staked claim to form government. pic.twitter.com/eq1v9syg8z— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
PM Modi: Congratulations to Devendra Fadnavis ji and Ajit Pawar ji on taking oath as the CM and Deputy CM of Maharashtra respectively. I am confident they will work diligently for the bright future of Maharashtra. pic.twitter.com/ZLFR3D0Jeh— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Devendra Fadnavis after taking oath as Maharashtra CM again: People had given us a clear mandate, but Shiv Sena tried to ally with other parties after results, as a result President's rule was imposed. Maharashtra needed a stable govt not a 'khichdi' govt. pic.twitter.com/6Zmf9J9qKc— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Ajit Pawar after taking oath as Deputy CM: From result day to this day no party was able to form Govt, Maharashtra was facing many problems including farmer issues, so we decided to form a stable Govt pic.twitter.com/GucfUVBCnm— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
Devendra Fadnavis took oath as Maharashtra Chief Minister again,NCP's Ajit Pawar took oath as Deputy CM,oath was administered by Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari at Raj Bhawan pic.twitter.com/KrejSTXTBd— ANI (@ANI) November 23, 2019
