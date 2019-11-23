Maharashtra Live: शरद पवार और उद्धव ठाकरे दोपहर 12:30 बजे करेंगे प्रेस कॉन्फ्रेंस

  • search
चर्चा में #महाराष्ट्र में BJP-NCP सरकार #पिंक बॉल डे-नाइट टेस्ट #संसद का शीतकालीन सत्र #झारखंड विधानसभा चुनाव
क्विक अलर्ट के लिए
    मुंबई। कई दिनों से जारी सियासी घमासान के बीच शनिवार को एक बड़ा राजनीतिक उलटफेर देखने को मिला जब देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने महाराष्ट्र के मुख्यमंत्री के दौर पर शपथ ली। राज्यपाल भगत सिंंह कोश्यारी ने देवेंद्र फडणवीस को मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ दिलाई, जबकि एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार के भतीजे अजीत पवार ने उपमुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ ली। मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि महाराष्‍ट्र की जनता को एक 'खिचड़ी' नहीं बल्कि एक स्‍थायी सरकार चाहिए थी।

    Maharashtra Govt Formation Live Update: Devendra Fadnavis ajit pawar ncp congress shivsena

    ये भी पढ़ें: महाराष्ट्र में बड़ा सियासी उलटफेर, देवेंद्र फडणवीस फिर बने मुख्यमंत्री, अजित पवार डिप्टी CM

    10:43 AM, 23 Nov
    मुंबई में कांग्रेस ने आपात बैठक बुलाई, पार्टी के वरिष्ठ नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे और केसी वेणुगोपाल मौजूद रहेंगे
    10:17 AM, 23 Nov
    एनसीपी प्रमुख शरद पवार और शिवसेना प्रमुख उद्धव ठाकरे आज दोपहर 12:30 बजे मीडिया को संबोधित करेंगे
    10:17 AM, 23 Nov
    अजीत पवार से साथ 22 NCP विधायक, कई शिवसेना नेता भी संपर्क में- सूत्र
    10:11 AM, 23 Nov
    संजय राउत को अब कम से कम चुप रहना चाहिए। उन्होंने शिवसेना को बर्बाद कर दिया है- चंद्रकांत पाटिल
    10:10 AM, 23 Nov
    चंद्रकांत पाटिल- महाराष्ट्र के लोगों ने भाजपा-शिवसेना गठबंधन को वोट दिया था और हमें 161 विधायक मिले, लेकिन शिवसेना ने धोखा दिया
    10:09 AM, 23 Nov
    राउत ने कहा कि उद्धव ठाकरे और शरद पवार संपर्क में हैं और वे आज भी मिलेंगे, वे एक साथ मीडिया को भी संबोधित कर सकते हैं। लेकिन वास्तविकता ये है कि अजीत पवार और उनका समर्थन करने वाले विधायकों ने छत्रपति शिवाजी महाराज और महाराष्ट्र का अपमान किया है
    10:08 AM, 23 Nov
    संजय राउत ने कहा कि कल 9 बजे तक ये अजीत पवार हमारे साथ बैठे थे, अचानक गायब हो गए बाद में। वो नजरों से नजरें मिलाकर बात नहीं कर रहे थे। जो व्यक्ति पाप करने जाता है उसकी नजर ही झुकती है। वैसे झुकी नजरों से ही वे बात कर रहे थे
    9:37 AM, 23 Nov
    शरद पवार का बड़ा बयान- महाराष्ट्र में सरकार बनाने के लिए भाजपा को समर्थन देने का अजीत पवार का निर्णय उनका व्यक्तिगत निर्णय है न कि राष्ट्रवादी कांग्रेस पार्टी का
    9:34 AM, 23 Nov
    प्रफुल्ल पटेल- यह एनसीपी का निर्णय नहीं है और इसमें शरद पवार साहब का समर्थन नहीं है
    9:20 AM, 23 Nov
    महाराष्ट्र से हटा राष्ट्रपति शासन, 12 नवंबर को लगाया गया था राष्ट्रपति शासन
    9:20 AM, 23 Nov
    अजीत पवार NCP के संसदीय बोर्ड के नेता हैं और NCP का कोई भी फैसला शरद पवार की सहमति के बिना नहीं लिया जाता है- सूत्र
    9:19 AM, 23 Nov
    सूत्रों के मुताबिक, राकांपा प्रमुख शरद पवार देवेंद्र फड़नवीस के नेतृत्व में महाराष्ट्र सरकार के गठन के लिए चर्चा का हिस्सा थे, उन्होंने अजीत पवार को अपनी सहमति दी थी
    9:18 AM, 23 Nov
    देवेंद्र फडणवीस के मुख्यमंत्री और अजीत पवार को उपमुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद केंद्रीय गृह मंत्री अमित शाह ने बधाई दी है। शाह ने कहा कि यह सरकार महाराष्ट्र के विकास और कल्याण के प्रति निरंतर कटिबद्ध रहेगी और प्रदेश में प्रगति के नये मापदंड स्थापित करेगी
    9:18 AM, 23 Nov
    सीएम फडणवीस बोले- मैं राकांपा के अजीत पवार के प्रति आभार व्यक्त करना चाहता हूं, उन्होंने महाराष्ट्र में एक स्थिर सरकार देने के लिए यह निर्णय लिया।
    9:17 AM, 23 Nov
    पीएम ने दी बधाई, बोले- देवेंद्र फडणवीस जी और अजित पवार को मुख्यमंत्री और उप मुख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने पर बधाई। मुझे विश्वास है कि वे महाराष्ट्र के उज्ज्वल भविष्य के लिए लगन से काम करेंगे।
    9:16 AM, 23 Nov
    सीएम फडणवीस बोले- लोगों ने हमें स्पष्ट जनादेश दिया था, लेकिन शिवसेना ने परिणाम आने के बाद अन्य दलों के साथ सहयोगी होने की कोशिश की, जिसके परिणामस्वरूप राष्ट्रपति शासन लगाया गया
    9:15 AM, 23 Nov
    एनसीपी के अजीत पवार ने ली डिप्टी सीएम पद की शपथ, बोले- नतीजे आने के बाद किसी की सरकार नहीं बन पा रही थी, महाराष्ट्र में किसानों के मुद्दों सहित कई समस्याओं का सामना करना पड़ रहा है, इसलिए हमने एक स्थिर सरकार बनाने का फैसला किया
    9:12 AM, 23 Nov
    ख्यमंत्री पद की शपथ लेने के बाद देवेंद्र फडणवीस ने कहा कि महाराष्‍ट्र की जनता को एक 'खिचड़ी' नहीं बल्कि एक स्‍थायी सरकार चाहिए थी।

