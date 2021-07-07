Dilip Kumar RIP Live: PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने सायरा बानो को किया फोन
मुंबई, 07 जुलाई। बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज कलाकार दिलीप कुमार का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को दिलीप कुमार ने 98 साल की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। बता दें कि लंबे वक्त से दिलीप कुमार बीमार चल रहे थे। दिलीप कुमार ने आज सुबह 7.30 बजे मुंबई के खार हिंदुजा अस्पताल में दुनिया को अलविदा कहा, उनके निधन की पुष्टि उनका इलाज कर रहे डॉ. पार्कर ने की। दिलीप कुमार के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। फिल्मी सितारों समेत देश की कई दिग्गज हस्तियों ने 'ट्रेजेडी किंग' के नाम मशहूर दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर गहरा शोक प्रकट किया है।
Saddened to hear about the demise of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar. We have lost a legend. Deep condolences to the grieving family and fans.— Sharad Pawar (@PawarSpeaks) July 7, 2021
#TragedyKing के रूप में विख्यात #DilipKumar जी स्वयं में अभिनय का एक स्कूल थे। सुनहरे पर्दे पर अलग-अलग किरदारों को जीवंतता प्रदान कर उन्होंने समाज को एक सकारात्मक संदेश देने का प्रयास किया। उनका निधन विश्व सिनेमा के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है। शोक संतप्त परिजनों के प्रति संवेदनाएं।— Om Birla (@ombirlakota) July 7, 2021
Dilip Kumar summarised in himself a history of emerging India. The thespian’s charm transcended all boundaries, and he was loved across the subcontinent. With his demise, an era ends. Dilip Saab will live forever in the heart of India. Condolences to family and countless fans.— President of India (@rashtrapatibhvn) July 7, 2021
हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें।— Arvind Kejriwal (@ArvindKejriwal) July 7, 2021
विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि pic.twitter.com/PEUlqSYk3i
मौत उन्हें कहीं ले जा नहीं सकती और चाहने वालों की याद उन्हें कहीं जाने नहीं देगी… वो ‘मुग़ल-ए-आज़म’ का बगावती अंदाज़… ‘सलीम’ का अमर किरदार… आप कहीं नहीं जा सकते दिलीप साहब।
श्रद्धांजलि!
आज पुरानी राहों से, कोई मुझे आवाज़ न दे…— Akhilesh Yadav (@yadavakhilesh) July 7, 2021
आज नई मंज़िल है मेरी, कल के ठिकाने भूल चुका… pic.twitter.com/wrdSmBBPor
Shri Dilip Kumar Ji was a veritable legend of the silver screen, in him, Indian Cinema has lost one of the greatest actors. He has entertained generations of cinema lovers with his incredible acting and iconic roles. My sincerest condolences to Dilip Ji’s family and followers.— Amit Shah (@AmitShah) July 7, 2021
"ये देश है वीर जवानों का", "अपनी आजादी को हम हरगिज मिटा सकते नहीं" जैसे गीतों को करोड़ों लोगों की जुबां तक पहुंचाने वाले और जीवन को अभिनय के जरिए पर्दे पर उकेरने वाले महान अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का जाना सिनेमा के एक युग का अंत है।
परिजनों एवं प्रियजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं। pic.twitter.com/bBiXpeP3vj— Priyanka Gandhi Vadra (@priyankagandhi) July 7, 2021
T 3958 - An institution has gone .. whenever the history of Indian Cinema will be written , it shall always be 'before Dilip Kumar, and after Dilip Kumar' ..— Amitabh Bachchan (@SrBachchan) July 7, 2021
My duas for peace of his soul and the strength to the family to bear this loss .. 🤲🤲🤲
Deeply saddened .. 🙏
The funeral service of veteran actor Dilip Kumar will be held today at 5 pm at Santacruz Mumbai pic.twitter.com/VCU6McNxqJ— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021
Shared many moments with the legend...some very personal, some on stage. Yet, nothing really prepared me for his passing away. An institution, a timeless actor. Heartbroken.— Ajay Devgn (@ajaydevgn) July 7, 2021
Deepest condolences to Sairaji🙏🏼#DilipKumar pic.twitter.com/Il8qaMOOhf
#DilipKumar ji we will miss you. Deepest condolences to #SairaBanu ji & the family 🙏🏼 May his soul rest in peace. 🙏🏼 pic.twitter.com/jvLQVQZK7j— Esha Deol (@Esha_Deol) July 7, 2021
To the world many others may be heroes. To us actors, he was The Hero. #DilipKumar Sir has taken an entire era of Indian cinema away with him.— Akshay Kumar (@akshaykumar) July 7, 2021
My thoughts and prayers are with his family. Om Shanti 🙏🏻 pic.twitter.com/dVwV7CUfxh
श्री दिलीप कुमार जी के रूप में हम सबने आज एक महान अभिनेता को खो दिया।
वे भारतीय सिनेमा में अपने असाधारण योगदान के लिए सदैव याद किये जायेंगे।
मनोरंजन जगत के लिए यह अपूरणीय क्षति है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि! pic.twitter.com/8XowfOF6DE— Shivraj Singh Chouhan (@ChouhanShivraj) July 7, 2021
Shri Dilip Kumar ji was an outstanding actor, a true thespian who was well regarded by everyone for his exemplary contribution to the Indian film industry.
His performances in films like Ganga Jamuna touched a chord in millions of cinegoers. I’m Deeply anguished by his demise.— Rajnath Singh (@rajnathsingh) July 7, 2021
My heartfelt condolences to the family, friends & fans of Dilip Kumar ji.
His extraordinary contribution to Indian cinema will be remembered for generations to come. pic.twitter.com/H8NDxLU630— Rahul Gandhi (@RahulGandhi) July 7, 2021
PM Modi condoles the passing away of veteran actor Dilip Kumar, says, "He will be remembered as a cinematic legend."
He was blessed with unparalleled brilliance, due to which audiences across generations were enthralled. His passing away is a loss to our cultural world, says PM pic.twitter.com/lJu0zmXETW— ANI (@ANI) July 7, 2021