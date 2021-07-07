YouTube
    LIVE

    Dilip Kumar RIP Live: PM नरेंद्र मोदी ने सायरा बानो को किया फोन

    By
    |

    मुंबई, 07 जुलाई। बॉलीवुड के दिग्गज कलाकार दिलीप कुमार का आज सुबह निधन हो गया है। बुधवार को दिलीप कुमार ने 98 साल की उम्र में अंतिम सांस ली। बता दें कि लंबे वक्त से दिलीप कुमार बीमार चल रहे थे। दिलीप कुमार ने आज सुबह 7.30 बजे मुंबई के खार हिंदुजा अस्पताल में दुनिया को अलविदा कहा, उनके निधन की पुष्टि उनका इलाज कर रहे डॉ. पार्कर ने की। दिलीप कुमार के निधन से बॉलीवुड में शोक की लहर दौड़ गई है। फिल्मी सितारों समेत देश की कई दिग्गज हस्तियों ने 'ट्रेजेडी किंग' के नाम मशहूर दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर गहरा शोक प्रकट किया है।

    Newest First Oldest First
    10:53 AM, 7 Jul
    एनसीपी सुप्रीम शरद पवार ने भी दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर ट्वीट कर कहा, 'दिग्गज अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार के निधन के बारे में सुनकर दुख हुआ. हमने एक किंवदंती खो दिया।'
    10:52 AM, 7 Jul
    लोक सभा अध्यक्ष ओम बिरला ने जताया शोक।
    10:51 AM, 7 Jul
    राष्ट्रपति रामनाथ कोविंद ने ट्वीट कर कहा कि दिलीप साहब भारत के दिल में हमेशा जिंदा रहेंगे।
    10:50 AM, 7 Jul
    दिल्ली के सीएम अरविंद केजरीवाल ने ट्वीट किया है कि हिंदी फ़िल्म जगत के मशहूर अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का चले जाना बॉलीवुड के एक अध्याय की समाप्ति है। युसुफ़ साहब का शानदार अभिनय कला जगत में एक विश्वविद्यालय के समान था। वो हम सबके दिलों में ज़िंदा रहेंगे। ईश्वर दिवंगत आत्मा को अपने श्री चरणों में स्थान दें। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि
    10:47 AM, 7 Jul
    न्यूयॉर्क टाइम्स ने दिलीप कुमार श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा है कि एक युग का अंत हुआ।
    10:10 AM, 7 Jul
    यूपी के पूर्व मुख्यमंत्री अखिलेश यादव ने दी श्रद्धांजलि देते हुए कहा कि आप कहीं नहीं जा सकते दिलीप साहब।
    10:09 AM, 7 Jul
    गृहमंत्री अमित शाह ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर गहरा शोक प्रकट किया।
    10:08 AM, 7 Jul
    प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा ने एक्टर के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए कहा है कि "ये देश है वीर जवानों का", "अपनी आजादी को हम हरगिज मिटा सकते नहीं" जैसे गीतों को करोड़ों लोगों की जुबां तक पहुंचाने वाले और जीवन को अभिनय के जरिए पर्दे पर उकेरने वाले महान अभिनेता दिलीप कुमार जी का जाना सिनेमा के एक युग का अंत है। परिजनों एवं प्रियजनों के प्रति गहरी संवेदनाएं।
    10:07 AM, 7 Jul
    मुंबई के खार में हिंदुजा अस्पताल अस्पताल से घर पहुंचा सुपरस्टार का पार्थिव शरीर।
    10:07 AM, 7 Jul
    दिलीप कुमार के पारिवारिक मित्र फैजल फारुखी ने Twitter पर लिखा- बहुत भारी दिल से ये कहना पड़ रहा है कि अब दिलीप साब हमारे बीच नहीं रहे
    9:48 AM, 7 Jul
    महानायक अमिताभ बच्चन ने ट्विटर पर लिखा है कि ‘सिनेमा का चलता-फिरता इंस्टीट्यूशन चला गया... जब भी भारतीय सिनेमा का इतिहास लिखा जाएगा, उसमें इस बात का जिक्र होगा कि भारतीय सिनेमा दिलीप कुमार से पहले कैसा था और दिलीप कुमार के बाद कैसा हो गया। मैं अपनी ओर से दिलीप कुमार साहब की आत्मा के लिए प्रार्थना करता हूं। भगवान दिलीप साहब के परिवार को इस दुख की घड़ी में शक्ति दें।’
    9:47 AM, 7 Jul
    द‍िलीप कुमार के पार्थिव शरीर को आज शाम 5 बजे जुहू के कब्रिस्तान में किया जाएगा सुपुर्दे खाक।
    9:47 AM, 7 Jul
    PM मोदी ने सायरा बानो को किया फोन और दिलीप कुमार की आत्मा की शांति के लिए प्रार्थना की।
    9:25 AM, 7 Jul
    केंद्रीय महिला एवं बाल विकास मंत्री स्मृति ईरानी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर शोक प्रकट करते हुए लिखा है कि एक युग का अंत... ओम शांति ओम।
    9:23 AM, 7 Jul
    अभिनेता अजय देवगन ने Tweet किया है कि हमने बहुत सारे पल साथ गुजारे लेकिन उन्‍हें खोने के लिए मन तैयार नहीं था।
    9:22 AM, 7 Jul
    दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर अभिनेता और बीजेपी सांसद रवि किशन ने कहा कि दिलीप कुमार के जाने से भारत में सिनेमा का एक अध्याय खत्म हो गया।
    9:03 AM, 7 Jul
    मशहूर लोक गायिका मालिनी अवस्थी ने फेसबुक पर लिखा है कि एक युग का अंत! दिलीप कुमार साहब नही रहे।हिंदी साइन जगत में उनके काम, उनके योगदान का आकलन मुमकिन नहीं। वे एक अकेले थे, बेजोड़ थे। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि 🙏
    9:02 AM, 7 Jul
    कवि कुमार विश्वास ने फेसबुक पर लिखा है कि आज़ादी के बाद के भारत की आत्मा को रेशा-रेशा आत्मसात् करके जीने वाले, सार्वकालिक महान अभिनेता, उर्दू अदब के जानकार संरक्षक, संजीदा-शालीन #DilipKumar साहब ईश्वरीय-रंगसभा की शोभा बन गए।नायक आएँगे-जाएँगे पर दिलीप साहब जैसा गाम्भीर्य व सहज महानता दोबारा न दिखेगी।
    8:59 AM, 7 Jul
    एक्‍ट्रेस इशा देओल ने ल‍िखा, 'द‍िलीप कुमार आप याद आएंगे.. सायरा बानो और उनके परिवार के ल‍िए मेरी संवेदनाएं. ईश्‍वर उनकी आत्‍मा को शांति दे.
    8:58 AM, 7 Jul
    हम अभिनेताओं के लिए दिलीप कुमार हीरो थे, उनका जाना बेहद दुखद: अक्षय कुमार
    8:58 AM, 7 Jul
    8:53 AM, 7 Jul
    मध्य प्रदेश के सीएम शिवराज सिंह चौहान ने कहा कि दिलीप कुमार के रूप में हम सबने आज एक महान अभिनेता को खो दिया।वे भारतीय सिनेमा में अपने असाधारण योगदान के लिए सदैव याद किये जायेंगे। मनोरंजन जगत के लिए यह अपूरणीय क्षति है। विनम्र श्रद्धांजलि!
    8:51 AM, 7 Jul
    रक्षामंत्री राजनाथ सिंह ने कहा कि दिलीप कुमार का निधन भारतीय सिनेमा के लिए अपूरणीय क्षति है।
    8:51 AM, 7 Jul
    दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर कांग्रेस नेता राहुल गांधी ने शोक जताते हुए कहा कि 'भारतीय सिनेमा में उनका योगदान कई पीढ़ियां याद रखेंगी, उनके परिवार को इस दुख सहने की हिम्मत दें।
    8:49 AM, 7 Jul
    पीएम नरेंद्र मोदी ने दिलीप कुमार के निधन पर जताया शोक, कहा- उनका जाना सांस्कृतिक दुनिया के लिए बड़ी क्षति है।

