    Congress Protest Live: संघर्ष सड़क का है, समझौता मंजूर नहीं: प्रियंका गांधी

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    नई दिल्ली, 05 अगस्त। बढ़ती महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ आज कांग्रेस पार्टी राष्ट्रव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही है। वो आज संसद से राष्ट्रपति भवन और प्रधान मंत्री हाउस तक मार्च निकाल रही है। कांग्रेस की इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में कई दिग्गज नेता शामिल हैं। आपको बता दें कि बढ़ती महंगाई के लिए कांग्रेस लगातार मोदी सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर उसका गुस्सा केंद्र सरकार पर इसलिए भी फूटा है क्योंकि ईडी पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और सासंद राहुल गांधी से नेशनल हेराल्‍ड मामले में पूछताछ कर रही है, वो इसके खिलाफ भी सड़कों पर उतर चुकी है।

    इस बड़ी खबर पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है, पल-पल के अपडेट के लिए पेज को रीफ्रेश करते रहें..

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:13 PM, 5 Aug
    संघर्ष सड़क का है,इस संघर्ष में समझौता मंजूर नहीं: प्रियंका गांधी
    2:10 PM, 5 Aug
    हम अन्याय के खिलाफ 'वंदे मातरम' का 'इंकलाब' लेकर आए हैं: राहुल गांधी
    2:09 PM, 5 Aug
    बोली कांग्रेस-प्रियंका गांधी ने पहले ही कह दिया था- 'लड़की हूं, लड़ सकती हूं'
    1:30 PM, 5 Aug
    पुलिस ने कांग्रेस नेता प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा को दिल्ली में AICC मुख्यालय के बाहर से हिरासत में लिया, जहां वह बेरोजगारी और मुद्रास्फीति के विरोध में पार्टी के अन्य नेताओं और कार्यकर्ताओं के साथ शामिल हुई थीं।
    1:29 PM, 5 Aug
    मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे, जयराम रमेश और रंजीत रंजन सहित कई कांग्रेस सांसद हिरासत में लिए गए।
    12:59 PM, 5 Aug
    दिल्ली में महंगाई और बेरोजगारी पर केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ पार्टी के विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान कांग्रेस नेता और उत्तराखंड के पूर्व सीएम हरीश रावत को पुलिस ने हिरासत में लिया।
    12:58 PM, 5 Aug
    सरकार देश के युवाओं का भविष्य खराब कर रही है लेकिन आप देखिए कैसे सांसदों को हिरासत में लिया जा रहा है: कांग्रेस सांसद दीपेंद्र हुड्डा
    12:39 PM, 5 Aug
    हम जनता को रास्ते पर आकर दिखाना चाहते हैं कि जो भी सरकार बेरोजगारी, महंगाई को लेकर बोल रही है वह सब सही नहीं है: शशि थरूर
    12:31 PM, 5 Aug
    कांग्रेस के सभी सांसद महंगाई और महंगाई का मुद्दा उठाने के लिए राष्ट्रपति भवन की ओर मार्च कर रहे थे लेकिन वे हमें यहां से आगे नहीं बढ़ने दे रहे हैं। हमारा काम है लोगों के मुद्दों को उठाना... कुछ सांसद हिरासत में लिए गए, पीटा भी गया: विजय चौक पर कांग्रेस सांसद राहुल गांधी
    12:31 PM, 5 Aug
    पटना में महंगाई और बेरोजगारी को लेकर कांग्रेस सदस्यों ने केंद्र सरकार के खिलाफ धरना दिया।
    12:25 PM, 5 Aug
    राहुल गांधी और कांग्रेस के अन्य नेताओं को संसद के बाहर धरना देने के आरोप में हिरासत में लिया गया है।
    12:10 PM, 5 Aug
    कांग्रेस नेताओं ने महंगाई और बेरोजगारी को लेकर हैदराबाद में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया।
    12:10 PM, 5 Aug
    आज लोग महंगाई से कुचले जा रहे हैं लेकिन सरकार को कोई फर्क नहीं पड़ता : मनीष तिवारी
    12:09 PM, 5 Aug
    यह विरोध महंगाई और अग्निपथ को लेकर है: पी चिदंबरम
    12:01 PM, 5 Aug
    राहुल गांधी काले कपड़े पहनकर संसद पहुंचे।
    11:59 AM, 5 Aug
    हम राष्ट्रपति भवन तक मार्च करने की कोशिश कर रहे थे लेकिन पुलिस ने हमें रोक दिया: राजीव शुक्ला
    11:59 AM, 5 Aug
    कांग्रेस सांसदों ने महंगाई और बेरोजगारी पर अपना विरोध दर्ज कराने के लिए संसद से राष्ट्रपति भवन तक मार्च निकाला, राहुल गांधी भी मार्च में शामिल हुए।
    11:44 AM, 5 Aug
    कांग्रेस की अंतरिम अध्यक्ष और सांसद सोनिया गांधी ने संसद में महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ पार्टी सांसदों के विरोध का नेतृत्व किया।
    11:42 AM, 5 Aug
    महंगाई सीमा से अधिक बढ़ गई है, इसलिए हम लड़ रहे हैं: कांग्रेस महासचिव प्रियंका गांधी वाड्रा
    11:39 AM, 5 Aug
    कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का दिल्ली में पार्टी मुख्यालय के बाहर विरोध प्रदर्शन जारी।
    11:38 AM, 5 Aug
    लोग डर के कारण बोल नहीं पा रहे हैं, देश में लोकतंत्र बस नाम का : राजस्थान के मुख्यमंत्री अशोक गहलोत
    11:36 AM, 5 Aug
    महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस कार्यकर्ताओं का गुवाहाटी में विरोध प्रदर्शन।
    11:26 AM, 5 Aug
    महंगाई और बेरोजगारी पर जब चर्चा होती है तो राहुल गांधी आते नहीं है, सदन से बाहर चले जाते हैं: रविशंकर प्रसाद
    11:24 AM, 5 Aug
    राहुल के वार पर बीजेपी का पलटवार-'जिन्होंने देश में आपातकाल लगाया वे देश में लोकतंत्र के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, यह हास्यास्पद है।'
    11:24 AM, 5 Aug
    बोले राहुल गांधी-'हिटलर ने भी चुनाव जीता था, वह भी चुनाव जीतता था. वह इसे कैसे करता था? जर्मनी के सभी संस्थानों पर उसका नियंत्रण था … मुझे पूरी व्यवस्था दो, फिर मैं आपको दिखाऊंगा कि चुनाव कैसे जीते जाते हैं।'
    11:11 AM, 5 Aug
    संसद से राहुल तो कांग्रेस पार्टी दफ्तर से प्रियंका करेंगी मार्च को लीड।
    11:06 AM, 5 Aug
    महंगाई के विरोध में रमल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने काला कुर्ता और पगड़ी पहनी।
    11:06 AM, 5 Aug
    हम लोगों से साथ देने की अपील करते हैं : हरीश रावत
    10:23 AM, 5 Aug
    मैं सच बोलता हूं इसलिए एजेंसियां पीछे लगाई गईं लेकिन मैं सच बोलता रहूंगा: राहुल गांधी
    10:18 AM, 5 Aug
    इसलिए हमें दर्द होता है जब किसी के खिलाफ कुछ होता है : राहुल गांधी
    English summary
    Congress's nationwide protest against inflation and unemployment today .here sis all Live updates.
