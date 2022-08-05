Congress Protest Live: संघर्ष सड़क का है, समझौता मंजूर नहीं: प्रियंका गांधी
नई दिल्ली, 05 अगस्त। बढ़ती महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ आज कांग्रेस पार्टी राष्ट्रव्यापी विरोध प्रदर्शन कर रही है। वो आज संसद से राष्ट्रपति भवन और प्रधान मंत्री हाउस तक मार्च निकाल रही है। कांग्रेस की इस विरोध प्रदर्शन में कई दिग्गज नेता शामिल हैं। आपको बता दें कि बढ़ती महंगाई के लिए कांग्रेस लगातार मोदी सरकार को जिम्मेदार ठहरा रही है तो वहीं दूसरी ओर उसका गुस्सा केंद्र सरकार पर इसलिए भी फूटा है क्योंकि ईडी पार्टी अध्यक्ष सोनिया गांधी और सासंद राहुल गांधी से नेशनल हेराल्ड मामले में पूछताछ कर रही है, वो इसके खिलाफ भी सड़कों पर उतर चुकी है।
ये संघर्ष सड़क का है...इस संघर्ष में समझौता मंजूर नहीं।@priyankagandhi जी का ये संदेश हर कांग्रेसजन का संदेश है।#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल pic.twitter.com/6RHFu0OuXQ— Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2022
गरीबों के आंसुओं का सैलाब लेकर आए हैं..
संभल सको तो संभल जाओ तानाशाह हुक्मरानों,— Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2022
हम अन्याय के खिलाफ 'वन्दे मातरम' का 'इंकलाब' लेकर आए हैं।#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल pic.twitter.com/TNANQgdT7L
श्रीमती @priyankagandhi जी ने तो पहले ही कह दिया था- 'लड़की हूँ, लड़ सकती हूं।'#महंगाई_पर_हल्ला_बोल pic.twitter.com/cu9rm0PCzj— Congress (@INCIndia) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Police detain Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra from outside AICC HQ in Delhi where she had joined other leaders and workers of the party in the protest against unemployment and inflation.
The party called a nationwide protest today. pic.twitter.com/JTnWrrAT9T— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Congress MPs including Mallikarjun Kharge, Jairam Ramesh and Ranjeet Ranjan detained at Police Lines Kingsway Camp in Delhi pic.twitter.com/JjTXcccHQU— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH Congress leader & former Uttarakhand CM Harish Rawat detained by police during party's protest against Central govt on price rise & unemployment in Delhi pic.twitter.com/Wtx7J237tL— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
The government is destroying the future of the youth of the country. We want to protest peacefully but you can see how MPs are being detained: Congress MP Deepender Hooda detained during party's protest in Delhi pic.twitter.com/7i6PFpDx6b— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
हम जनता को रास्ते पर आकर दिखाना चाहते हैं कि जो भी सरकार बेरोज़गारी, महंगाई को लेकर बोल रही है वह सब सही नहीं है। यह दिखाने के लिए हम स्वतंत्र हैं। सदन में एक बार महंगाई पर चर्चा हुई थी लेकिन सरकार ने इसको नकार दिया। एक बार वे बाज़ारों में जाकर देखें: कांग्रेस सांसद शशि थरूर pic.twitter.com/3TT6zqRe81— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022
Delhi | All Congress MPs were marching towards Rashtrapati Bhawan to raise the issue of inflation & price rise but they are not allowing us to go ahead from here. Our job is to raise the issues of the people...Some MPs detained,also beaten: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi at Vijay Chowk pic.twitter.com/qLrBNEhxti— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Bihar | Congress members stage a protest against the Central government over inflation and unemployment, in Patna. pic.twitter.com/I5qioigCii— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Telangana | Congress workers and leaders protest in Hyderabad over inflation and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/ve4BUb8ZQP— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Today people are being trampled upon by inflation, there is trouble in the country. But the Govt doesn't bother: Congress MP Manish Tewari pic.twitter.com/FUQeUv1T7m— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
This protest is about price rise and Agnipath. Price rise affects everybody. As a political party and as elected representatives we are bound to voice the grievances the burdens and the fears of the people. This is what we are doing: Congress MP & senior leader P Chidambaram pic.twitter.com/RZl4gY3taa— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MP Rahul Gandhi arrives at the Parliament, wearing black as a mark of protest against inflation and unemployment. pic.twitter.com/m2k4M7BC8k— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
We were trying to march to Rashtrapati Bhavan but Police stopped us. They say Sec 144 CrPC is imposed & they're not allowing us to protest. All MPs will offer themselves for arrest. We are trying to march ahead. We are fighting for the issues of people: Rajeev Shukla, Congress MP pic.twitter.com/KDGurGNcFu— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Delhi: Congress MPs begin their march from Parliament to Rashtrapati Bhavan to register their protest over inflation and unemployment. Rahul Gandhi also joined the march. pic.twitter.com/f8JfYII2zZ— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
Delhi | Congress interim president & MP Sonia Gandhi leads protest of party MPs against inflation and unemployment, in Parliament pic.twitter.com/oqRMyQkbW3— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Inflation has risen beyond the limit; the government will have to do something about it. This is why we're fighting: Congress General Secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra as the party holds nationwide protests against inflation and unemployment pic.twitter.com/YQky2PGzfc— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
#WATCH | Congress workers protest outside the party HQ in Delhi, as their nationwide protest over unemployment and inflation begins. pic.twitter.com/jgQHQiO2gf— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
In a democracy, protesting should be allowed. Protests by the opposition only help the ruling government. But they (BJP) are interested only in doing politics of Hindu-Muslim: Congress leader and Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot pic.twitter.com/NgPPoObxH1— ANI (@ANI) August 5, 2022
असम: महंगाई और बेरोजगारी के खिलाफ कांग्रेस के कार्यकर्ताओं ने गुवाहाटी में विरोध प्रदर्शन किया। pic.twitter.com/Niz4JFYrMw— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022
अभी हम लोगों ने राहुल गांधी जी की प्रेस वार्ता देखी। राहुल गांधी घबराए और सहमे हुए हैं। महंगाई और बेरोजगारी पर जब चर्चा होती है तो वे आते नहीं है, सदन से बाहर चले जाते हैं: राहुल गांधी के प्रेस वार्ता पर भाजपा नेता रविशंकर प्रसाद pic.twitter.com/NbyG7iZedc— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022
जो लोग अपनी खुद की पार्टी में लोकतंत्र के बारे में यकीन नहीं रखते और जिन्होंने देश में आपातकाल लगाया वे देश में लोकतंत्र के बारे में बात कर रहे हैं, यह हास्यास्पद है। जो भी हो रहा है वह भारत के क़ानून के तहत हो रहा है और उनको इसमें सहयोग करना चाहिए: केंद्रीय मंत्री प्रह्लाद जोशी pic.twitter.com/AwWb0BSJTX— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022
Mr @RahulGandhi will lead the MPs protest march from Parliament House, Ms @priyankagandhi to lead the protest march from AICC headquarters pic.twitter.com/7tvrD4546Z— Supriya Bhardwaj (@Supriya23bh) August 5, 2022
दिल्ली: महंगाई और बेरोज़गारी के विरोध में राज्यसभा में विपक्ष के नेता मल्लिकार्जुन खड़गे ने काला कुर्ता और पगड़ी पहनी। pic.twitter.com/TAJf4nQZWd— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022
महंगाई, बेरोज़गारी और GST की लूट आदि के ख़िलाफ़ कांग्रेस आज प्रधानमंत्री आवास का घेराव करेगी। यह आंदोलन हमारा गांव-गांव, कस्बे-कस्बे में चलेगा। हम लोगों से अपील करते हैं कि अगर आप इस सबसे त्रस्त हैं तो हमारा साथ दिजीए: कांग्रेस नेता हरीश रावत, दिल्ली pic.twitter.com/Wf4TMSOAOv— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) August 5, 2022