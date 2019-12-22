CAA Protest LIVE: बीजेपी जानबूझकर नफरत फैला रही है: अखिलेश यादव
नई दिल्ली। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है। दिल्ली, पटना और कर्नाटक के बाद आज जयपुर में इस कानून के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है, जयुपर में सुबह 6 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं और जयपुर मेट्रो सर्विस भी सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बंद है, इस बीच नागपुर में कानून के समर्थन में बीजेपी और संघ से जुड़े संगठन रैली कर रहे हैं।
Kanpur: Security tightened after the protest against #CitizenshipAct turned violent in Yateem Khana Police Station area y'day. SP East says "FIR registered, 12 arrested, 15 detained. CCTV footage being checked. We're appealing people to maintain peace and not believe the rumours" pic.twitter.com/8EgqvLFgjR— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
Akhilesh Yadav, ex-CM & SP leader: As far as riots are concerned, those inciting riots are sitting in the govt itself. Only those sitting in the govt will be benefitted by riots. BJP is deliberately spreading hatred, scaring people. They have failed on the front of real issues. pic.twitter.com/Q37p8FZ681— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
CAA, NRC India's 'internal issues', but 'worrisome' that 'uncertainty' could affect neighbours: Bangladesh Foreign Minister— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 22, 2019
Nitin Gadkari: #CAA is not against any Indian Muslim, it is only to grant citizenship to persecuted religious minorities of three neigbouring nations. I appeal to our Muslim brothers,see through this misinformation campaign of Congress, they only see you as a vote machine pic.twitter.com/L9zO8pHby7— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Curfew relaxed in Mangaluru till 6 pm today by district administration, Section 144 (prohibiting assembly of more than 4 people in an area) to remain in force. #Karnataka pic.twitter.com/0HXDRlssmB— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Uttarakhand: State on high alert in view of protests against #CitizenshipAmendmentAct, leaves of all police personnel have been cancelled.— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has announced Rs 10 lakh each as compensation to the families of the two people who died during protests in Mangaluru on December 19. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct (file pic) pic.twitter.com/mpsXvcqKgX— ANI (@ANI) December 22, 2019
Lucknow DM,Abhishek Prakash: As per guidelines of Courts for situation in which demonstration turns violent, those who caused damage are deemed liable. Areas have been demarcated under ADMs. After giving 7-day notice, value of properties will be assessed for compensation. #CAA pic.twitter.com/FvONVf0LfN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
UP DGP, OP Singh: We have come to know that some political leaders of Trinamool Congress want to visit here (Lucknow). We will not permit them for the same as section 144 is imposed in the area and it can make the atmosphere more tense. #CitizenshipAmendmentAct pic.twitter.com/vcL3dD0EMN— ANI UP (@ANINewsUP) December 22, 2019
