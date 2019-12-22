CAA Protest LIVE: बीजेपी जानबूझकर नफरत फैला रही है: अखिलेश यादव

  • search
चर्चा में #नागरिकता संशोधन कानून #झारखंड एग्जिट पोल #वार्षिक राशिफल 2020
    नई दिल्ली। नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ देश भर में विरोध प्रदर्शन लगातार जारी है। दिल्ली, पटना और कर्नाटक के बाद आज जयपुर में इस कानून के खिलाफ विरोध प्रदर्शन हो रहा है, जयुपर में सुबह 6 बजे से रात 8 बजे तक इंटरनेट सेवाएं और जयपुर मेट्रो सर्विस भी सुबह 8 बजे से दोपहर 2 बजे तक बंद है, इस बीच नागपुर में कानून के समर्थन में बीजेपी और संघ से जुड़े संगठन रैली कर रहे हैं।

    CAA Protest LIVE: नागपुर-गुरुग्राम में समर्थन में मार्च

    यह पढ़ें: CAA Protest: तेजस्वी यादव ने कहा-मैं हिंदू हूं, मैं भारतीय हूं, मैं NRC और CAA के खिलाफ हूं

    पल-पल के अपडेट के लिए बने रहिए हमारे साथ.....

    Newest First Oldest First
    1:29 PM, 22 Dec
    नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन फरीदाबाद में अखिल भारतीय ब्राह्मण महासभा का मार्च, तो कानपुर में सुरक्षा कड़ी।
    12:52 PM, 22 Dec
    बीजेपी जानबूझकर नफरत फैला रही है, लोगों को डरा रही है। वे वास्तविक मुद्दों के मोर्चे पर विफल रहे हैं: अखिलेश यादव
    12:51 PM, 22 Dec
    जहां तक दंगों का सवाल है, दंगे भड़काने वाले लोग ही सरकार में बैठे हैं: अखिलेश यादव
    12:46 PM, 22 Dec
    बांग्लादेश के विदेश मंत्री एके अब्दुल मोमेन ने कहा- सीएए, एनआरसी भारत के 'आंतरिक मुद्दे' हैं, लेकिन चिंता की बात यह है कि 'अनिश्चितता' पड़ोसियों को प्रभावित कर सकती है।
    12:35 PM, 22 Dec
    वोटबैंक राजनीति के लिए विपक्षी पार्टियां मुसलमानों को भड़का रही हैं, उनसे कह रही हैं कि इस्लाम खतरे में है: नितिन गडकरी
    12:28 PM, 22 Dec
    नागपुर में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के समर्थन में रैली करते हुए केंद्रीय मंत्री नितिन गडकरी ने कहा- यह कानून किसी को नुकसान पहुंचाने वाला नहीं है।
    12:27 PM, 22 Dec
    जिला प्रशासन द्वारा मंगलुरु में आज शाम 6 बजे तक कर्फ्यू में ढील, हालांकि धारा 144 लागू रहेगी।
    12:12 PM, 22 Dec
    नागरिकता संशोधन कानून के खिलाफ विरोध के मद्देनजर हाई अलर्ट पर उत्तराखंड।
    12:07 PM, 22 Dec
    गुरुग्रामः पालम विहार इलाके में नागरिकता संशोधन कानून और NRC के समर्थन में निकाला गया मार्च।
    12:07 PM, 22 Dec
    कर्नाटक के मुख्यमंत्री बीएस येदियुरप्पा ने 19 दिसंबर को मंगलुरु में विरोध प्रदर्शन के दौरान मारे गए दो लोगों के परिवारों को मुआवजे के रूप में 10-10 लाख रुपये देने की घोषणा की है।
    12:06 PM, 22 Dec
    नागरिकता संशोधन अधिनियम (CAA) के समर्थन में नागपुर में राष्ट्रीय स्वयंसेवक संघ (RSS) के समर्थक संगठनों के लोग सड़कों पर उतर आए हैं।
    12:06 PM, 22 Dec
    कोर्ट के दिशा-निर्देशों के अनुसार ऐसी स्थिति जिसमें प्रदर्शन हिंसक हो जाता है तो जो लोग नुकसान पहुंचाते हैं उन्हें उत्तरदायी माना जाता है। एडीएम के अधीन क्षेत्रों को चिन्हित किया गया है: अभिषेक प्रकाश, डीएम लखनऊ
    12:05 PM, 22 Dec
    हमें जानकारी मिली है कि तृणमूल कांग्रेस (टीएमसी) के कुछ राजनीतिक नेता लखनऊ आना चाहते हैं। हम उन्हें इसके लिए अनुमति नहीं देंगे क्योंकि क्षेत्र में धारा 144 लागू है और यह माहौल को ज्यादा तनावपूर्ण बना सकता हैः यूपी डीजीपी, ओपी सिंह

    English summary
    Protest across the country against citizenship amendment act, here is live updates.
