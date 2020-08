JEE-NEET परीक्षा: 'जरा याद उन्हें भी कर लो, जो एग्जाम की तैयारी करके घरों में बैठे हैं?'

NTA DG told me that 7.5 lakhs out of 8.58 lakhs candidates in JEE have downloaded admit cards. For NEET, over 10 lakhs out of 15.97 lakhs candidates downloaded admit cards in 24 hrs. It shows that students want that exams are held at any cost: Education Minister Ramesh Pokhriyal pic.twitter.com/LfOcHfRXSU

Various political parties, including party leaders, have expressed their interest against the Modi government at the Center in favor of the postponement of NEET 2020 and JEE Main Examination, but no leader or party has been able to ask the students whose interests they claim on the streets Have landed with sticks and banners and are about to get off, what do they want. On August 28, the Congress has announced a nationwide campaign, besieging the SP Raj Bhavan and eating sticks.