कैसा रहेगा आज का दिन?
    Live: सीबीआई ने रातभर की चिदंबरम से पूछताछ, आज होगी कोर्ट में पेशी

    By
    |

    नई दिल्ली। आईएनएक्स मीडिया मामले में पूर्व केंद्रीय वित्त मंत्री पी चिदंबरम को सीबीआई ने बुधवार देर रात गिरफ्तार कर लिया, 31 घंटे के हाई वोल्टेज ड्रामे के बाद दिल्ली में सीबीआई ने चिदंबरम को उनके जोरबाग स्थित घर से गिरफ्तार किया। बुधवार की रात गिरफ्तारी के बाद सीबीआई मुख्यालय में पी. चिदंबरम से काफी देर तक पूछताछ हुई। गुरुवार को सीबीआई उन्हें राउज एवेन्यू कोर्ट में पेश करेगी। चिदंबरम की तरफ से आज ही जमानत याचिका दायर की जाएगी।

    Inx media case: p chidambaram arrested cbi enforcement directorate live updates

    ये भी पढ़ें: INX Media case: अदालत में चिदंबरम की पेशी आज, 14 दिन की रिमांड मांग सकती है CBI

    पढ़ें, पल-पल का अपडेट

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:49 AM, 22 Aug
    जिस सीबीआई मुख्यालय में पी चिदंबरम को रात गुजारनी पड़ी, उसका उद्घाटन खुद पी चिदंबरम ने किया था। पी चिदंबरम ने सीबीआई की इस बिल्डिंग का उद्घाटन 2011 में किया था
    8:48 AM, 22 Aug
    कार्ति चिदंबरम ने कहा- आर्किटल 370 से ध्यान हटाने के लिए ये सब किया जा रहा
    8:46 AM, 22 Aug
    कार्ति चिदंबरम चेन्नई से दिल्ली के लिए रवाना, पी. चिदंबरम को कल रात किया गया था गिरफ्तार
    8:45 AM, 22 Aug
    चिदंबरम की ओर से आज ही जमानत याचिका दायर की जाएगी
    8:45 AM, 22 Aug
    करीब 30 घंटों के बाद चिदंबरम मीडिया के सामने आए तो वहीं, सीबीआई एक बार फिर उनके घर पहुंंच गई, कई घंटों के ड्रामे के बाद चिदंबरम को गिरफ्तार कर सीबीआई मुख्यालय लाया गया
    8:42 AM, 22 Aug
    इसके बाद पी चिदंबरम ने बुधवार रात को कांग्रेस दफ्तर पहुंचकर प्रेस कांफ्रेस की थी। उन्होंने खुद को बेगुनाह बताया। उन्होंने कहा कि मुझे और मेरे बेटे को फंसाया जा रहा है। मेरा नाम एफआईआर में दर्ज नहीं
    8:41 AM, 22 Aug
    चिदंबरम के वकीलों द्वारा सुप्रीम कोर्ट में स्पेशल लीव पीटिशन दायर की गई थी, लेकिन इसमें खामी की वजह से शुक्रवार तक सुनवाई टाल दी गई
    8:40 AM, 22 Aug
    इस मामले में ईडी और सीबीआई दोनों एंजेसियां इस बात की जांच कर रही है कि कैसे कार्ति 2007 में विदेशी निवेश संवर्धन बोर्ड (FIPB) से मंजूरी पाने में कामयाब रहे जब उनके पिता वित्त मंत्री थे
    8:40 AM, 22 Aug
    चिदंबरम पर आईएनएक्स मीडिया को फॉरेन इन्वेस्टमेंट प्रोमोशन बोर्ड से गैरकानूनी रूप से स्वीकृति दिलाने के लिए 305 करोड़ रुपये की रिश्वत लेने का आरोप है
    8:40 AM, 22 Aug
    दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट द्वारा अग्रिम जमानत खारिज होने के बाद वो राहत के लिए सुप्रीम कोर्ट पहुंचे, लेकिन सुप्रीम कोर्ट से भी उनको राहत नहीं मिली
    8:39 AM, 22 Aug
    हाईकोर्ट ने पी. चिदंबरम की अंतरिम जमानत की याचिका खारिज कर दी थी, चिदंबरम ने अदालत से तीन दिन की मोहलत मांगी कि उन्हें गिरफ्तार न किया जाए लेकिन अदालत से ये मोहलत भी नहीं मिल पाई

    Read more about:

    inx media case p chidambaram delhi delhi high court congress money laundering cbi enforcement directorate पी चिदंबरम सीबीआई कांग्रेस दिल्ली हाईकोर्ट प्रवर्तन निदेशालय

    English summary
    Inx media case: p chidambaram arrested cbi enforcement directorate live updates
    Story first published: Thursday, August 22, 2019, 8:33 [IST]
