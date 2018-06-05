हिन्दी

प्रियंका चोपड़ा के शो 'क्वांटिको' में भारतीय नागरिक को दिखाया आतंकवादी, फैंस ने लगाई लताड़

    Priyanka Chopra

    नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा इस वक्त हॉलीवुड में अपने टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के तीसरे सीजन की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। अभी तक जहां इस शो से प्रिंयका को तारीफें मिल रही थीं, वहीं अब फैंस ने उनपर निशाना साध दिया है। हॉलीवुड टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' पर भारतीयों ने अपना गुस्सा निकाला है। 'क्वांटिको' के हाल के एक एपिसोड में भारतीयों को आतंकवादी के तौर पर दिखाया गया है। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने प्रियंका चोपड़ा और 'क्वांटिको' के मेकर्स पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है।

    प्रियंका से नाराज फैंस

    प्रियंका से नाराज फैंस

    प्रियंका चोपड़ा के हॉलीवुड टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के हाल के एपिसोड ने भारतीयों को नाराज कर दिया है। फैंस ने शो में एक भारतीय को आतंकवादी दिखाए जाने पर कड़ी आपत्ति दर्ज की है। 1 जून को प्रसारित किए गए एपिसोड में दिखाया गया है एक भारतीय न्यूयॉर्क में एक आतंकवादी घटना की प्लानिंग कर रहा है।

    भारतीय नागरिक को दिखाया आतंकवादी

    भारतीय नागरिक को दिखाया आतंकवादी

    शो में दिखाया जाता है कि न्यूयॉर्क में भारत-पाकिस्तान समिट होना है। तभी एमआईटी का एक प्रोफेसर यूरेनियम लेकर एक न्यूक्लियर बॉम्ब बनामे को प्लान करता है। प्रोफेसर इस आतंकवादी घटना को पाकिस्तान के सिर फोड़ने की मंशा रखता है। शो में हिंदू और रुद्राक्ष को लेकर भी कुछ बातें दिखाई गई हैं, जिससे फैंस काफी नाराज हैं।

    ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे निकाला गुस्सा

    ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे निकाला गुस्सा

    ट्विटर पर लोगों ने शो के खिलाफ भड़ास निकाली है। एक यूजर ने कहा, 'ये कितना बेकार एपिसोड था। भारतीय नागरिक पाकिस्तान को फ्रेम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है!' वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'प्रियंका चोपड़ा, भारतीयों से मिला प्यार ही वो कारण है जिसके दमपर आज तुम्हारा दुनिया में नाम है। और तुम अपने शो क्वांटिको में भारतीयों को आतंकवादी दिखा रही हो?' पढ़िये बाकी यूजर्स ने क्या कहा-

    Read more about:

    priyanka chopra terrorist indians twitter social media bollywood hollywood प्रियंका चोपड़ा भारतीय आतंकवादी ट्विटर सोशल मीडिया बॉलीवुड हॉलीवुड

    English summary
    Indians Are Angry Over Actress Priyanka Chopra For Portraying Indians As Terrorists In Her Show 'Quantico'.

