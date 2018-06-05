प्रियंका चोपड़ा के शो 'क्वांटिको' में भारतीय नागरिक को दिखाया आतंकवादी, फैंस ने लगाई लताड़

नई दिल्ली। बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस प्रियंका चोपड़ा इस वक्त हॉलीवुड में अपने टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के तीसरे सीजन की शूटिंग में व्यस्त हैं। अभी तक जहां इस शो से प्रिंयका को तारीफें मिल रही थीं, वहीं अब फैंस ने उनपर निशाना साध दिया है। हॉलीवुड टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' पर भारतीयों ने अपना गुस्सा निकाला है। 'क्वांटिको' के हाल के एक एपिसोड में भारतीयों को आतंकवादी के तौर पर दिखाया गया है। ट्विटर यूजर्स ने प्रियंका चोपड़ा और 'क्वांटिको' के मेकर्स पर अपनी भड़ास निकाली है।

प्रियंका से नाराज फैंस प्रियंका चोपड़ा के हॉलीवुड टीवी शो 'क्वांटिको' के हाल के एपिसोड ने भारतीयों को नाराज कर दिया है। फैंस ने शो में एक भारतीय को आतंकवादी दिखाए जाने पर कड़ी आपत्ति दर्ज की है। 1 जून को प्रसारित किए गए एपिसोड में दिखाया गया है एक भारतीय न्यूयॉर्क में एक आतंकवादी घटना की प्लानिंग कर रहा है। भारतीय नागरिक को दिखाया आतंकवादी शो में दिखाया जाता है कि न्यूयॉर्क में भारत-पाकिस्तान समिट होना है। तभी एमआईटी का एक प्रोफेसर यूरेनियम लेकर एक न्यूक्लियर बॉम्ब बनामे को प्लान करता है। प्रोफेसर इस आतंकवादी घटना को पाकिस्तान के सिर फोड़ने की मंशा रखता है। शो में हिंदू और रुद्राक्ष को लेकर भी कुछ बातें दिखाई गई हैं, जिससे फैंस काफी नाराज हैं। ट्विटर पर लोगों ने ऐसे निकाला गुस्सा ट्विटर पर लोगों ने शो के खिलाफ भड़ास निकाली है। एक यूजर ने कहा, 'ये कितना बेकार एपिसोड था। भारतीय नागरिक पाकिस्तान को फ्रेम करने की कोशिश कर रहा है!' वहीं एक यूजर ने लिखा, 'प्रियंका चोपड़ा, भारतीयों से मिला प्यार ही वो कारण है जिसके दमपर आज तुम्हारा दुनिया में नाम है। और तुम अपने शो क्वांटिको में भारतीयों को आतंकवादी दिखा रही हो?' पढ़िये बाकी यूजर्स ने क्या कहा-

Hey @priyankachopra , the love, adulation and fame that you got from us Indians is a significant reason that today you are on world stage. And you, the “Desi Girl” ,played along calmly portraying Indians as terrorists in your show Quantico #Respect 🙏🏻 — The-Lying-Lama (@KyaUkhaadLega) June 5, 2018

I wonder if "Work VISA" issued by @SushmaSwaraj permits @priyankachopra to spread propaganda narrative via "Quantico" that Indian nationals get involved in planting bombs against a friendly nation US. VISA get cancelled for phony excuses if it's regular people @MEAIndia — Nitish Kumar (@nkumar_) June 4, 2018

Latest episode of Quantico is about Hindu men with Rudrakshas who are identified as Indian nationalists with knowledge of Indian government planning a Nuclear attack and blaming Pakistan and the Great priyanka chopra with FBI team stops it Mainstreaming fake narrative — யோகம்=சுழிமுனை (@duvijan) June 2, 2018

I work in Manhattan. Thousands of Indians work in Manhattan. Plotting a bomb blast in Manhattan is as good as plotting it in New Delhi.#Quantico writers mom dropped him/her on head or Pro-Pakistan/Islamic radical views have entered Hollywood. And @priyankachopra how cud you? — Abhishek Vaishampayan (@a_vaishampayan) June 5, 2018

We know how a serial/film can frame one's mind. Why the hell did Priyanka approve to act in such a episode in Quantico.

There are desperate hidden attempts to clean image of Pak at the international arena and vindicate india.

Anything can be done in the garb of right to express. — Resham (@MyPoint0fView_) June 5, 2018

#Quantico playing India-Pakistan Game and Priyanka Chopra finds a Rudraksh! Seriously home grown things are shown on international level with Indian narratives. This is something which shivers our nerves. — BhavyaRW (@MeBhavya) June 4, 2018

Priyanka Chopra’s show Quantico is disrespecting India on international level. In the protest I request you to not use the brands she is associated with. #BoycottPantene#BoycottProEase#BoycottNikon#BoycottColgate pic.twitter.com/wWrumJ9oxC — Chikoo (@TweetErrant) June 5, 2018

@AdamArmus Are you the writer for #Quantico ? How the heck do you came up with the myth of Indian nationalists trying to bomb ? Share.e on you. Who funded you? Palestinian producer of Quantico ? No words to say. Completely lost RESPECT. Do you guys even know the facts ? — Mahesh Varma (@IndianPaaji) June 5, 2018

#Quantico should be banned. Irony is #PriyankaChopra is a part of this and I guess she did not object to the nonsense. https://t.co/YHEp57NhvN — Novemberschild (@romspeaks) June 5, 2018

@Quantico_India @priyankachopra @ItsQuantico how can the CIA allow such stupid script.... FBI CIA which is the top notch surveillance agency as well they allowed crude uranium to be made into a bomb and blow Manhattan.... Such a shit script?? This is worse than Bollywood scenes — Indians Don't attack For Framing a terror state (@Arunabha_DilSe) June 5, 2018

