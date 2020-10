हैलो टैक्सी की निदेशक डाइस मेनन गिरफ्तार, निवेशकों के 250 करोड़ लेकर हुई थी फरार

English summary

Dice Menon, the director of mobility app Hello Taxi, was arrested by the police in South Goa on Tuesday for allegedly cheating investors with Rs 250 crore. A fraud FIR was registered against Menon, who was arrested from Tawi Resort, in June 2019 against SMP Impex Pvt Ltd, the holding company of Hello Taxi, but absconding Menon was arrested after a search after nearly two months.