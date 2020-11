हरियाणा के स्वास्थ्य मंत्री अनिल विज कल लेंगे कोवैक्सीन की पहली खुराक, ट्वीट कर दी जानकारी

English summary

Haryana Health Minister Anil Vij has been confirmed to participate as Volunteers in the third phase trial conducted by Bharat Biotech at the Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt at 11 am tomorrow, where he will be given the first dose of cocaine. Health Minister Vij has given this information by tweeting himself. He wrote, Dose will be given for the Covaxin Trial at Civil Hospital, Ambala Cantt tomorrow at 11 am.