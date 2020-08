कोरोना वैक्सीनः सीरम इंस्टीट्यूट ऑफ इंडिया इसी सप्ताह शुरु करेगी दूसरे चरण का ट्रायल

English summary

The Serum Institute of India is going to start the second phase of the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine trial this week. This was confirmed by the Serum Institute of India in a statement released on Tuesday. SII said that it has shortlisted 10 centers across the country for the second phase of the trial. The second phase of trials on 320 volunteers between 20 and 50 years of age will begin by the end of August.