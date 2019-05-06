CBSE 10th results: शर्मा जी के लड़के के आए 505/500, सोशल वायरल

नई दिल्ली। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 10वीं की परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। 10वीं में इस साल 91.10 फीसदी छात्र-छात्राओं को कामयाबी मिली है। इस बार 13 स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे हैं जिन्हें 500 में से 499 अंक हासिल हुए हैं। 12वीं की तरह ही 10वीं में तिरुवनंतपुरम रीजन ने टॉप किया है। तिरुवनंतपुरम का रिजल्ट 99.85 फीसदी रहा। 10वीं के नतीजे आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने जमकर कमेंट किए हैं। इस दौरान कुछ यूजर्स ने कई मजेदार कमेंट भी किया है।

देखिए सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स...

13 students score 499/500 but couldn't beat Sharmaji ka ladka as he scored 505 /500 as he was using apsara extra dark pencil.. 'extra marks for good hand writing' #CBSEResults2019 #CBSE10thresult #cbseclassXresults2019 pic.twitter.com/q6iYFdwDIQ — र (@rahy2k2) May 6, 2019

#CBSEResults2019 #10thresults Dear 10th standard students, If someone forces you to take Science, tell them -- pic.twitter.com/SSza9JRlDZ — Panipuri (@Bindaass_bol) May 6, 2019

When Relatives ask for results Me : pic.twitter.com/QQapMCj0qG — SatyaNarayana Perapu (@Satya_perapu) May 6, 2019

When you accidentally score more marks than a friend who used to give you advice before exam.

* pic.twitter.com/ln864iwixW — Shivam Mishra (@chutiyaapa21) May 6, 2019

A 10th class kid is showing the #CBSE10thresult to their parents and relatives : pic.twitter.com/AFUN6Bi05g — Anshuman Mishra (@Anshuman91m) May 6, 2019

