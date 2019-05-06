  • search
Ramadan 2019: 7 मई को होगा पहला रोजा
    CBSE 10th results: शर्मा जी के लड़के के आए 505/500, सोशल वायरल

    नई दिल्ली। केंद्रीय माध्यमिक शिक्षा बोर्ड (CBSE) ने 10वीं की परीक्षा के नतीजे घोषित कर दिए हैं। 10वीं में इस साल 91.10 फीसदी छात्र-छात्राओं को कामयाबी मिली है। इस बार 13 स्टूडेंट्स ऐसे हैं जिन्हें 500 में से 499 अंक हासिल हुए हैं। 12वीं की तरह ही 10वीं में तिरुवनंतपुरम रीजन ने टॉप किया है। तिरुवनंतपुरम का रिजल्ट 99.85 फीसदी रहा। 10वीं के नतीजे आने के बाद सोशल मीडिया पर यूजर्स ने जमकर कमेंट किए हैं। इस दौरान कुछ यूजर्स ने कई मजेदार कमेंट भी किया है।

    CBSE 10th results: शर्माजी के लड़के के आए 505/500,सोशल वायरल

    इसे भी पढ़ें:- CBSE 12th Class 2019: टॉपर हंसिका की मार्क्सशीट में कहां कट गया एक नंबर?

    देखिए सोशल मीडिया रिएक्शन्स...

    English summary
    CBSE 10th results Announced, how Social media reacts
