सीबीआई ने डीआईजी द्वारा सरकारी वकील को थप्पड़ मारने के आरोपों पर जांच शुरू की

English summary

The CBI has started a factual inquiry into the allegations of slapping a government official by a DIG officer for delay in submitting a report related to Rajinder Kumar, private secretary to Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal. The issue came up in a court hearing during which public prosecutor Sunil Verma said that he had lodged a police complaint against Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Raghavendra Vats. The court has summoned the DIG on 19 October.