क्या किसान आंदोलन की भेंट चढ़ सकती है बीजेपी की खट्टर सरकार? भारी दवाब में है जेजेपी

English summary

The agitation by farmers regarding the Agriculture Act 2020 has entered the 9th day on Friday, but no solution has been found so far, which seems to have a major impact on the BJP government of Haryana led by Manohar Lal Khattar. Farmers of Haryana and Punjab are particularly involved in this peasant movement, but the Haryana government has been surrounded by the use of force to stop the agitating farmers from moving forward, which will also have an impact on the government, as 2 independent MLAs in the government So far, they have shown the thumb to the government.