    Bikaner Express Derailed LIVE: बीकानेर-गुवाहटी एक्सप्रेस के 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 5 यात्रियों की मौत

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    कोलकाता, जनवरी 13। पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के मैनगुड़ी में एक बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा हो गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, बीकानेर-गुवाहटी एक्सप्रेस के 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए हैं। इस हादसे में 5 यात्रियों के मारे जाने की खबर अभी तक सामने आ रही है, जबकि 45 के करीब यात्री घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। सभी घायलों का नजदीकी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। एनडीआरएफ की टीमें राहत बचाव कार्य में जुटीं हुई हैं। वहीं रेलवे सेफ्टी कमिश्नर ने इस घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।

    Newest First Oldest First
    8:39 PM, 13 Jan
    बीकानेर-गुवाहटी ट्रेन हादसे में मृतक यात्रियों की संख्या बढ़कर हुई 5, घायलों की संख्या भी 45 तक पहुंची।
    8:08 PM, 13 Jan
    नॉर्थ ईस्ट फ्रंटियर रेलवे की चीफ पीआरओ गुनीत कौर ने बताया कि रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन लगभग पूरा हो चुका है। हमारी टीमों ने सभी प्रभावित यात्रियों को बचा लिया है।
    7:48 PM, 13 Jan
    शुक्रवार को हादसे वाली जगह जाएंगे रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैश्नव। रेल मंत्री ने कहा कि हादसे पर हमारी नजर बनी हुई है।
    7:30 PM, 13 Jan
    रेलवे ने जानकारी दी है कि घायलों को जलपाईगुड़ी जिला अस्पताल और मैनगुड़ी जिला अस्पताल में भर्ती कराया गया है।
    7:24 PM, 13 Jan
    भारतीय रेलवे ने मृतकों को 5-5 लाख रुपए का मुआवजा देने का ऐलान किया। गंभीर घायलों को 1-1 लाख और सामान्य घायलों को 25 हजार रुपए का मुआवजा मिलेगा।
    7:23 PM, 13 Jan
    प्रधानमंत्री नरेंद्र मोदी ने पश्चिम बंगाल की मुख्यमंत्री ममता बनर्जी से बात कर हादसे की जानकारी ली है।
    7:21 PM, 13 Jan

    Guwahati-Bikaner derailment: "I've spoken with PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I'm personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations," tweets Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw

    बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस ट्रेन हादसे पर केंद्रीय रेल मंत्री अश्विनी वैश्नव ने हादसे पर दुख जताया। अश्विनी वैश्नव ने कहा है कि रेल मंत्रालय हादसे पर नजर बनाए हुए है।
    7:21 PM, 13 Jan
    हादसा मेनागुड़ी के पास शाम पांच बजे के आसपास हुआ,हादसे के कारणों का अभी पता नहीं चल सका।
    7:20 PM, 13 Jan
    जलपाईगुड़ी में गुवाहाटी-बीकानेर एक्सप्रेस 15633 (अप) आज शाम करीब पांच बजे पटरी से उतर गई।

