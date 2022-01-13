Bikaner Express Derailed LIVE: बीकानेर-गुवाहटी एक्सप्रेस के 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतरे, 5 यात्रियों की मौत
कोलकाता, जनवरी 13। पश्चिम बंगाल के जलपाईगुड़ी जिले के मैनगुड़ी में एक बड़ा ट्रेन हादसा हो गया है। जानकारी के मुताबिक, बीकानेर-गुवाहटी एक्सप्रेस के 12 डिब्बे पटरी से उतर गए हैं। इस हादसे में 5 यात्रियों के मारे जाने की खबर अभी तक सामने आ रही है, जबकि 45 के करीब यात्री घायल बताए जा रहे हैं। सभी घायलों का नजदीकी अस्पताल में इलाज चल रहा है। एनडीआरएफ की टीमें राहत बचाव कार्य में जुटीं हुई हैं। वहीं रेलवे सेफ्टी कमिश्नर ने इस घटना की जांच के आदेश दे दिए हैं।
Death toll in Bikaner-Guwahati train accident goes up to five, 45 injured: Official. PNT— Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) January 13, 2022
Rescue operation is almost complete. Our teams have successfully rescued the affected passengers: Guneet Kaur, Chief PRO, North-East Frontier Railway pic.twitter.com/yh20QBsEX0— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022
Guwahati-Bikaner Express derailment | I am reaching the site tomorrow morning. Medical teams, senior officers at the spot. PM Modi also took stock of the situation and rescue operation. Our focus is on rescue. Ex-gratia also announced: Union Railway Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw pic.twitter.com/6Rpgb8Gzg9— ANI (@ANI) January 13, 2022
Guwahati-Bikaner derailment: "I've spoken with PM Modi and apprised him about the rescue operations. I'm personally monitoring the situation for swift rescue operations," tweets Railways Minister Ashwini Vaishnaw