तमिलनाडु: MK स्टालिन की सरकार हर परिवार को 4 हजार रु. कोरोना राहत पैकेज देगी, इलाज का खर्च भी उठाएगी

Tamil Nadu: Along with Chief Minister MK Stalin; 33 others take oath as Cabinet Ministers of state. pic.twitter.com/co3nu8gKzd

He is being administered the oath by Governor Banwarilal Purohit pic.twitter.com/e8IZT1aNFz

English summary

Tamil Nadu CM MK Stalin order to provide Rs 4000 to each family as covid 19 relief, He is also announced the State govt will bear expenses for all corona related treatments to insurance cardholders in the empanelled private hospitals