ITBP जवानों ने फिर पेश की मिसाल, 8 घंटे लगातार पैदल चलकर परिजनों तक पहुंचाया युवक का शव

देश सेवा में सदैव समर्पित हिमवीर

Jawans of the 14th Battalion ITBP carried the dead body of a local in remote area of Pithoragarh District of Uttarakhand for a distance of 25 Kilometers (In 8 Hrs) on foot to hand it over to the family members of the deceased. #Himveers pic.twitter.com/yKojOdNTpb