Jharkhand Ropeway Incident LIVE: झारखंड रोपवे हादसा, 19 घंटे से हवा में फंसे हैं लोग, रेस्क्यू में जुटी सेना
रांची, 11 अप्रैल: झारखंड के देवघर जिले में त्रिकुट पहाड़ पर बने रोपवे में रविवार को बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां रोपवे का तार टूट जाने से 48 लोग हवा में ट्रॉली के अंदर फंस गए। एक महिला की इस हादसे में मौत हो गई तो वहीं कई लोग घायल हैं। फंसे लोगों को निकालने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ एनडीआरएफ और सेना की टीमें लोगों को निकालने में जुटी हैं। लाइव अपडेट्स-
#WATCH झारखंड: देवघर में हुए रोपवे हादसे में ट्रालियों में फंसे हुए लोगों को निकालने के लिए 'रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन' चलाया जा रहा है। pic.twitter.com/wYEcENa2Wg— ANI_HindiNews (@AHindinews) April 11, 2022
I have been reviewing the situation since yesterday. We have sought help from NDRF, IAF, experts, commandos... Rescue efforts underway since early this morning: Jharkhand CM Hemant Soren on ropeway incident in Deoghar pic.twitter.com/6aCc1eKvqq— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
#WATCH | 8 people have been rescued so far in the rescue operation. 40 more persons are yet to be rescued from ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/rLt7ys0iLB— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
#WATCH | A recce was conducted by one of the helicopters in the morning and operations are underway in coordination with the district administration and NDR to rescue people from ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/Mum5Tq73nq— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
#WATCH | Rescue operation underway at ropeway site near Trikut in Deoghar, Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/1g1qugjuTS— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
#UPDATE | One person rescued as ITBP & NDRF personnel carry out rescue operations at ropeway site near Trikut, Deoghar in Jharkhand pic.twitter.com/HnU5FaO3Cj— ANI (@ANI) April 11, 2022
