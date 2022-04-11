YouTube
    Jharkhand Ropeway Incident LIVE: झारखंड रोपवे हादसा, 19 घंटे से हवा में फंसे हैं लोग, रेस्क्यू में जुटी सेना

    By
    |
    Google Oneindia News

    रांची, 11 अप्रैल: झारखंड के देवघर जिले में त्रिकुट पहाड़ पर बने रोपवे में रविवार को बड़ा हादसा हुआ है। यहां रोपवे का तार टूट जाने से 48 लोग हवा में ट्रॉली के अंदर फंस गए। एक महिला की इस हादसे में मौत हो गई तो वहीं कई लोग घायल हैं। फंसे लोगों को निकालने के लिए बड़े स्तर पर रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन चल रहा है। स्थानीय प्रशासन के साथ एनडीआरएफ और सेना की टीमें लोगों को निकालने में जुटी हैं। लाइव अपडेट्स-

    Newest First Oldest First
    2:09 PM, 11 Apr
    झारखंड के देवघर में इस तरह से सेना ट्रालियों में फंसे हुए लोगों को निकालने के लिए 'रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन' चला रही है।
    2:00 PM, 11 Apr
    NDRF, भारतीय वायुसेना और गरुड कमांडो की सहायता ली जा रही है। जिन्होंने उस रोपवे को बनाया था, उनकी टीम भी वहां पहुंच गई है। बचाव के लिए सभी प्रयास किए जा रहे हैं। चीज़ों पर हम लोगों की नज़र हैं: मुख्यमंत्री हेमंत सोरेन
    1:51 PM, 11 Apr
    लोगों को निकालने के लिए ऑपरेशन जारी है। उन्हें खाना भी पहुंचाया जा रहा है। सेना, NDRF, वायु सेना, स्थानीय पुलिस और प्रशासन के द्वारा बचाव अभियान चलाया जा रहा है। आज देर शाम तक शायद हम सभी लोगों को सुरक्षित ट्रालियों से बाहल निकाल दें: ITBP के PRO
    1:51 PM, 11 Apr
    12 ट्रालियों में 48 लोगों के फंसे होने की हमें सूचना मिली थी। थोड़ी देर पहले 60 फीट नीचे वाली ट्राली से 4 लोगों को सुरक्षित बाहर निकाला गया। एक अन्य ट्राली से भी 4 लोगों को निकाला है। कुल 8 लोग निकाले गए हैं: झारखंड के देवघर में हुए रोपवे हादसे पर ITBP के PRO विवेक पांडे
    1:43 PM, 11 Apr
    मैं कल से स्थिति की समीक्षा कर रहा हूं। हमने NDRF, IAF, विशेषज्ञों, कमांडो से मदद मांगी है. आज सुबह से ही बचाव के प्रयास जारी: झारखंड के सीएम हेमंत सोरेन
    1:43 PM, 11 Apr
    झारखंड के देवघर जिले में दो एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर बचाव कार्य में लगे हुए हैं, जहां कई लोग दुर्घटना के कारण रोपवे ट्रॉली में फंस गए हैं। ऑपरेशन अभी भी जारी है: भारतीय वायु सेना के अधिकारी
    1:42 PM, 11 Apr
    देवघर रोपवे हादसा में एक महिला की मौत हुई है और एक अन्य व्यक्ति गंभीर रूप से घायल है: डीसी देवघर, झारखंड
    1:41 PM, 11 Apr
    बताया गया है कि जो लोग अभी फंसे हुए हैं उनमें भागलपुर देवघर और मालदा जिले के अधिकांश लोग हैं।
    1:41 PM, 11 Apr
    ताजा जानकारी के मुताबिक अब भी 12 ट्रॉली में कुल 48 लोग फंसे हुए हैं। ITBP और NDRF के जवान ज्वाइंट ऑपरेशन में जुटे हुए हैं।
    1:40 PM, 11 Apr
    भारतीय वायुसेना के अधिकारी ने जानकारी दी है कि झारखंड के देवघर जिले में दो एमआई-17 हेलीकॉप्टर बचाव कार्य में लगे हुए हैं, जहां कई लोग दुर्घटना के कारण रोपवे ट्रॉली में फंस गए हैं।
    1:40 PM, 11 Apr
    रविवार शाम को देवघर स्थित त्रिकूट पर्वत पर बड़ी संख्या में सैलानी रोपवे का आनंद ले रहे थे। इसी दौरान रुपए का एक तार टूट गया उसकी वजह से एक ट्रॉली नीचे गिर गई। जिससे कई ट्रालियां हवा में फंस गई।
    1:35 PM, 11 Apr
    हादसे के बाद सेना के हेलीकॉप्टर की मदद से फंसे हुए लोगों को निकालने की कवायद जारी है। स्थानीय लोग भी रेस्क्यू ऑपरेशन में सहयोग दे रहे हैं।

    X