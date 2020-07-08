कोरोना वायरस को मात देने के बाद तीन स्वस्थ बच्चों की मां बनी मैगी, बताया अपना अनुभव

View this post on Instagram

Meet the #firecracker who beat COVID19 during her 3rd trimester then delivered healthy triplets with an attitude brighter than fireworks on the #FourthofJuly. On May 8, at 28 weeks pregnant, Maggie arrived for her scheduled admission so she and her babies could be monitored in the APU. When she presented, she received a COVID test, which is now standard to safeguard patients and those who provide care. 48 hours later, on Mother’s Day, Maggie’s care team arrived in her room in full PPE to report her test results: She was positive for COVID-19. Maggie’s main concern was everyone but herself. She worried about the health of the triplets, her husband and their 5 year old son, as well as the nurses and physicians caring for her. During her weeks in APU, Maggie spent a lot of time FaceTiming with her family, including her husband who was also COVID-positive, and bonding with her nurses. Maggie shared that not only did her nurses learn her routine and anticipate her needs, but they would sit with her for an hour at a time, sweating under their PPE, just to keep her company. On June 4, after 5 COVID tests, with the final 2 negative, Maggie learned that “Baby A’s” cord was wrapped around her neck, and she would have a C-section that day at 4 pm. Because her husband hadn’t received his 2nd negative test, she received support from her nurses and family virtually. Maggie remembers that at exactly 3:59 pm, her father called to pray with her, and when it was time for her epidural, a nurse hugged her tightly until it was complete. “Baby A,” Isabella, “Baby B,” Nathaniel, and “Baby C,” Adriel were born 2 minutes apart. Everyone was amazed by how well Maggie did. She and her babies, born at 32 weeks, were healthy, safe and undeniably resilient. 1 month later, Isabella, Nathaniel and Adriel are growing bigger and healthier by the day in the Level II #NICU. Maggie shared that while it is hard to not have the babies home, she’s OK because she knows they are receiving the best possible care from a specialized team dedicated to their health and keeping them safe during the pandemic. Read the full story and Maggie’s advice to moms expecting during COVID on our Facebook page.