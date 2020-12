मुस्लिमों का खलीफा बनना चाहता है तुर्की, जानिए,भारत के खिलाफ क्या है राष्ट्रपति एर्दोगन के मंसूबे?

English summary

The entire world is a victim of terrorism called terrorism, but the tune of Turkish President Recep Tayyab Erdogan to become the Khalifa of Muslims has been constantly weakening the global fight against terrorism. At present, Turkey is targeted by Indian Muslims, whom Turkey is trying to do with neighboring Pakistan. This exercise has become more vocal after the abolition of Article 370 in Jammu and Kashmir. By continuously infiltrating across the border, Pakistan constantly tries to harm India, with the intentions of which Turkey wants to become the Caliph of the Muslims.