युद्ध के मुहाने पर रूस-यूक्रेन, राष्ट्रपति बाइडेन ने की आपात बैठक, ब्लैक सागर में वारशिप भेजेगा अमेरिका

A new Russian Army camp was set up in the Voronezh region bordering Ukraine. High-resolution satellite imagery obtained by Visual Investigations indeed reveals hundreds of military vehicles at recently formed staging areas.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky on Thursday visited the country's eastern frontline after a recent surge in clashes between Ukrainian troops and Russia-backed separatists.

English summary

The border dispute between Ukraine and Russia can take the form of a fight anytime. In such a situation, the US has decided to send warships to the Black Sea.