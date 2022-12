पाकिस्तानी अदालत का बेशर्म इंसाफ, रिश्तेदार से रेप, बच्चा हुआ तो मिली उम्रकैद, शादी करने पर किया रिहा

HRCP is appalled to learn that a Peshawar High Court bench has acquitted a man convicted and sentenced to imprisonment for life for having raped a vocally and hearing-impaired woman. Rape is a non-compoundable offence that cannot be resolved through a feeble 'compromise' marriage pic.twitter.com/t9xcZegu0s — Human Rights Commission of Pakistan (@HRCP87) December 27, 2022