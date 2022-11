'ईरान से रिश्ते तोड़ देने चाहिए', खामेनेई की तुलना 'हिटलर' से की, सुप्रीम लीडर की भतीजी गिरफ्तार

Her name is Farideh Moradkhani - she is the niece of the Islamic Republic’s leader, Ali Khamenei.

She likens him to Hitler, Mussolini & Ceaușescu.

“Tell your governments to stop supporting this murderous and child-killing regime.” #IranRevolution #mahsamini #مهساامینی #Iran pic.twitter.com/gFSQ1X1x4v