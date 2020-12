कौन हैं अभिषेक बनर्जी, जो हो सकते हैं टीएमसी चीफ और सीएम ममता बनर्जी के उत्तराधिकारी?

English summary

The TMC under the leadership of Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee is not in the mood to give up easily in the 2021 assembly elections and the party has found the brunt of the BJP's nationalism issue. According to the party, in this assembly election, it is going to make the issue of Bengali identity in the face of aggressive Hindutva of BJP. Encouraged by the positive response to the Bengali versus external campaign, the party has chalked out plans to make Bengal Asmita a major issue for the Assembly elections 2021.