वॉशिंगटन पोस्ट के कॉलमिस्ट का आरोप- केजरीवाल के विज्ञापनों में झूठ से मुझे घृणा हो गई है

I am disglusted with the dishonesty of ads by Delhis chief minister @ArvindKejriwal. Misrepresent my @washingtonpost article about @HealthCube360 and make false claims about the Mohalla/Peoples clinics.

I was clearly lied to by his health minister: https://t.co/S3k1InVCcw https://t.co/wmlb1hm6lz