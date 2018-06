Video: सलमान खान के शो में पहुंचे डब्बू अंकल, डांस करते हुए ऐसे दी फ्लाइंग KISS

'Dancing Uncle' #SanjeevSrivastava who took the internet by storm with his sensational dancing skills is coming on #DusKaDum to entertain you! Keep watching Dus Ka Dum, Mon-Tue at 8:30 PM. #salmankhan #DancingUncle #DUSKADUM

A post shared by SALMAN KHAN TeaM (@beingsalmankhanteam) on Jun 11, 2018 at 7:24am PDT