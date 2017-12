Tiger Zinda Hai: बॉलीवुड की दादागिरी नहीं चलेगी, जिंदा है हमारा टाइगर-शिवसेना

India

Ankur Sharma

Salman Khan and Katrina Kaif’s Tiger Zinda Hai is hitting the theaters on December 22. But this film is also going to be embroiled in a political controversy. Issues have been raised by MNS and Shiv Sena leaders about the loss of screens to Marathi films like Deva and Ek Atrangi which are releasing alongside TZH.