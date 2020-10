PM मोदी कल 3 लाख रेहड़ी-पटरी वालों को देंगे स्वानिधि योजना की सौगात, यूपी के विक्रेताओं से करेंगे बात

English summary

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will talk to vendors of Uttar Pradesh who sell goods on the street through video conferencing at 10.30 am on Tuesday. The Prime Minister himself gave this information through a tweet. The Prime Minister said that tomorrow morning I will communicate with the brothers and sisters of UP who sell goods on the street-tracks. He further wrote, How will the Pradhan Mantri Swanidhi Yojana give new strength to our comrades, will get a chance to know about it.