कृपया दिल्ली CM को मत कोसिए, दिल्ली में लॉ एंड ऑर्डर मामले में बिल्कुल शक्तिहीन हैं केजरीवाल!

If we look at the reality of Delhi Government and National Capital Territory of Delhi on the ground of reality, the answers will be easily found, because the root of the problem is legal in Delhi. Due to the National Capital Territory Act, the elected government of Delhi is completely helpless in law and order. Since Delhi is neither a state nor a centrally administered region. Kejrawal, who was elected by the votes of the people of Delhi, is certainly sitting on the chair of the Chief Minister of Delhi, but if he is called a tamasha administrator, it will not be an exaggeration.