Pandemic: क्या जवाबदेही से बचने के लिए अब भगवान को दोषी ठहराएगी मोदी सरकार: कांग्रेस

The number of corona infects in India has crossed 5 million on Wednesday. Attacking the Modi government, Congress spokesperson Randeep Surjewala said on Wednesday that the government should explain how the epidemic in the country will be controlled. Also asked if she would now blame God for avoiding accountability. Surjewala compared the battle of COVID-19 to Mahabharata and said that the Mahabharata of the epidemic is continuing, but the Modi government is missing.