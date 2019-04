घरेलू हिंसा की शिकार हुई गोविंदा की भांजी! इंस्टाग्राम पर पोस्ट शेयर कर बयां किया दर्द

View this post on Instagram

8 years ago when I took up Navya I was 21 years old girl... wanted the world to believe in love !!! Wanted to heal the world with love !! I believed everyone deserves love and to be loved. I was in my own country. I lived with my parents who protected me from everything evil. I have grown up - I have seen violence, I have seen illicit drugs (including coccaine), I have seen hate, I have seen jealously, I have seen injustice, emotional manipulation’s and physical abuse! I have seen Beautiful Faces with ugly hearts. People who look well but are sick in heart and mind. 8 years after doing Navya I believe- Prince Charming is the most trashy concept as of today!! Girls just need to listen to their own hearts and believe that they are a women with substance and their happiness should not depend on any guy. Today I can tell being honest is expensive and worthless and painful and stupid. All that being said Navya was a beautiful dream and I am grateful that I got a chance to live it for few days!! Some of the Most memorable days of my life !! Grateful forever!! Amm ladki ki Khaas Kahaani!!