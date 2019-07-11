'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' की 'बबिता जी' का हुआ बुरा हाल, ट्रैकिंग पर गई थीं लेकिन बीच में...

  • search
    नई दिल्ली। सब टीवी के जाने माने सीरियल 'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' में बबिता जी के किरदार से प्रसिद्ध मुनमुन दत्ता इन दिनों ईस्ट अफ्रीका घूमने निकली थीं। यहां पर ट्रैकिंग के लिए वे काफी समय से तैयारी कर रही थीं। लेकिन पैनिक अटैक के चलते उन्हें पहाड़ से नीचे लाना पड़ा। इसको लेकर उन्होंने सोशल मीडिया पर पूरी कहानी अपने फैंस को सुनाई।

    दो दिन में रोकना पड़ा ट्रैक

    मुनमुन ने अपन ट्रैक के दूसरे दिन को लेकर एक पोस्ट करते हुए लिखा कि- 'दूसरे शिविर तक पहुंचने के लिए उत्साहित और खुश हूं और हमें किलिमंजारो के शिखर का एक स्पष्ट दृश्य दिखाई दे रहा है। यह बहुत करीब लग रहा है लेकिन कितना दूर है। यह वह रात भी थी जब मुझे घने अंधेरे में गंभीर क्लस्ट्रोफोबिक और पैनिक अटैक के कारण पहाड़ से नीचे लाया गया।' उन्होंने एक दुख भरे नोट में बताया कि न चाहते हुए भी उन्हें अपना ट्रैक खत्म करना पड़ा है।

    'अंधेरे के चलते मौत जैसा अनुभव रहा'

    मुनमुन ने अपने अनुभव को लगभग मौत के करीब बताते हुए लिखा कि- 'पहाड़ पर गहरा अंधेरा मुझे गंभीर रूप से परेशान कर रहा था और मेरा दिल इतनी तेज़ी से धड़क रहा था कि मैं अपने शिविर के बाहर कल रात लगभग बेहोश हो गयी थी ... और यही कारण है कि मैंने ट्रेक से बाहर निकलने का फैसला किया क्योंकि मैं सूर्यास्त के दौरान हर दिन अंधेरे से डर रही थी।' उन्होंने कहा कि- मौत जैसे इस अनुभव से बचाने के लिए मैं अपनी टीम किलीवॉरियर का शुक्रिया करना चाहती हूं। उन्होंने 12 हजार तक के ट्रैक को पूरा कर लिया था।

    This was DAY 1 of the climb. 🏔. . . With deep regrets I have to declare here that I had to end my climb of Mount Kilimanjaro after the day 2 climb due to severe Claustrophobia 2 nights in a row. . . I was one of the strongest person in the group - physically and mentally both. And I knew I would reach the peak sooner than expected. . . But you can never be prepared for everything . And in my case it is my severe case of Claustrophobia which I didn't count before the climb. But the mountain taught me. . . The stark darkness on the mountain gave me severe claustrophobia and I had my heart palpitating so fast that I almost fainted last night outside my tent. . And that's when I decided to pull out of the expedition because I was dreading the darkness every day during sunset . . . Couldn't thank the team of @kiliwarriors enough for saving me from this near death experience of mine. The porters , the guides everyone helped me pack my bags, walk with me 1 hour in total darkness in 5 degrees cold to take me to a place where the car could come and pick me up and bring me down the mountain. . . This experience has taught me so much and I feel different as a person today. . . I am thankful and proud of myself for scaling 12,000 feet above sea level without any difficulties. . . I will put my pictures from the #expedition in the next few days and share my experience with you. . . Some day when I am ready and fully prepared to deal with my claustrophobia, I will come back to KILIMANJARO ❤️ and not without with the team of @kiliwarriors . . #Tanzania #Kilimanjaro #travel #expedition #whyihike

    '5 डिग्री की ठंड में 1 घंटे अंधेरे में चली'

    मुनमुन ने बताया कि उनकी टीम और गाइड्स ने उनकी हालत देखकर उनकी मदद की। उनका बैग पैक करने से लेकर 5 डिग्री के तापमान में गाइड्स 1 घंटे तक अंधेरे में चले और इसके बाद मुनमुन को गाड़ी में बैठाकर वापस भेजा गया। उन्होंने वापस आकर इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए फैंस को अपने सुरक्षित होने की जानकारी दी।

