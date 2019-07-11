'तारक मेहता का उल्टा चश्मा' की 'बबिता जी' का हुआ बुरा हाल, ट्रैकिंग पर गई थीं लेकिन बीच में...

View this post on Instagram

Post DAY 2 Climb .. . . Excited and elated to have reached the 2nd camp and we had a clear view of the peak of Kilimanjaro. It looked so close yet so far away.. 😍 . . This was also the night that I had to be brought down from the mountain due to a severe claustrophobic and panic attack in the pitch darkness.. . . P.S - The first picture has to be my favourite from the trip 🥰 . . #kiliwarriors #kilimanjaro #mountkilimanjaro #tanzania #travel #eastafrica #africa #mountaineering #summit #expedition #whyihike