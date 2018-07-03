हिन्दी

Live: अंधेरी ब्रिज हादसे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें रद्द, कई के टाइम बदले

Posted By:
    मुंबई: मुंबई के अंधेरी रेलवे स्टेशन पर मंगलवार सुबह एक फुटओवर ब्रिज का स्लैब गिर गया, जिसके कारण इस हादसे में 6 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों का इलाज अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। वहीं कई लोगों के इसमें दबे होने की आशंका भी जताई जा रही है। मौके पर एनडीआरएफ की टीम पहुंच चुकी है और मलबे को हटाने का काम जारी है। इस हादसे के कारण अंधेरी से विरार जाने वाली ट्रेन को रोक दिया गया है। बता दें कि सोमवार शाम से ही मुंबई में भारी बारिश हो रही है। इस हादसे के बाद लोकल ट्रेनों के आवागमन पर प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस संदर्भ में सीपीआरओ ने बताया कि सेंट्रल रेलवे की मेन लाइन, हार्बर लाइन और ट्रांस हार्बर लाइन पर ट्रेनें नियमित रूप से चल रही हैं। ब्रिज का हिस्सा ट्रैक पर गिरने से सभी 6 लाइन के ओएचई वायर टूट गए हैं और अगले 4-5 घंटे तक अंधेरी से चर्चगेट की ओर लोकल सेवाओं का परिचालन बाधित रहेगा। सीएम फणनवीस ने भी अधिकारियों से घटना को लेकर बात की है। 

    mumbai Gokhale Bridge collapse Andheri Station ghatkopar mumbai rains live updates
    Jul 3, 2018 1:07 PM

    आरपीएफ़ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, मलबे में किसी के फंसे होने की आशंका नहीं, अगले कुछ घंटों में हालात हो सकते हैं सामान्य

    Jul 3, 2018 12:52 PM

    ब्रिज हादसे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें रद्द, कई के टाइम बदले, अंधेरी से बोरीवली के बीच जबरदस्त ट्रैफिक जाम।

    Jul 3, 2018 11:56 AM

    पीयूष गोयल का बयान, हालात पर नजर, स्थिति पर काबू पाने की दिशा में हो रहा काम, दोपहर 2 बजे तक शुरू हो सकती हैं सेवाएं

    Jul 3, 2018 11:30 AM

    मलबा हटाते वक्त एक और हादसा होते-होते बचा, इलेक्ट्रिक खंभा लड़खड़ाया

    Jul 3, 2018 11:17 AM

    मुंबई में बारिश का कहर जारी, सियान में भारी बारिश के कारण रेलवे ट्रैक डूबा

    Jul 3, 2018 10:50 AM

    अंधेरी रेलवे स्टेशन पर फुटओवर ब्रिज के स्लैब गिरने से ट्रैफिक प्रभावित, रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने दिए जांच के आदेश

    Jul 3, 2018 10:39 AM

    NDRF की टीम द्वारा 2 लोगों को बचाया गया, अब तक 6 लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना

    Jul 3, 2018 10:33 AM

    इस हादसे में 6 लोगों के घायल होने की खबर, राहत और बचाव कार्य जारी

    Jul 3, 2018 10:25 AM

    वेस्टर्न रेलवे ने जारी किए हेल्पलाइन नंमर, BEST ने शुरू की 14 अतिरिक्त बस सेवांए

    Jul 3, 2018 10:23 AM

    बारिश के कारण राहत और बचाव कार्य में दिक्कतें आ रही हैं

    Jul 3, 2018 10:22 AM

    कई इलाकों में बारिश के कारण पानी भरा, लगाता बारिश के कारण लोगों को हो रही परेशानी

    Jul 3, 2018 10:20 AM

    इस हादसे में दो लोगों के घायल होने की खबर, कई लोगों के मलबे में दबे होने की आशंका

    Jul 3, 2018 10:19 AM

    मौके पर एनडीआरएफ की टीम पहुंच चुकी है और मलबे को हटाने का काम जारी

    Jul 3, 2018 10:18 AM

    ब्रिज का हिस्सा ट्रैक पर गिरने से सभी 6 लाइन के ओएचई वायर टूट गए हैं और अगले 4-5 घंटे तक अंधेरी से चर्चगेट की ओर लोकल सेवाओं का परिचालन बाधित रहेगा।

    Jul 3, 2018 10:17 AM

    सीएम फणनवीस ने सीपी मुंबई पुलिस और बीएमसी कमिश्नर ने बात की है, बसों को चलाने के दिए निर्देश ताकि लोगों को हो कम परेशानी

    Jul 3, 2018 10:17 AM

    घाटकोपर स्टेशन से भीड़ कम करने के लिए कुछ लोकल ट्रेनों के रूट को बदला गया है ताकि यात्रियों को परेशानी कम हो, विले-पार्ले लाइन पर भी लोकल देरी से चल रही है।

    Jul 3, 2018 10:17 AM

    बांद्रा, दादर और मुंबई सेंट्रल से निकलने वाली लंबी दूरी की ट्रेनों का समय बदला जा सकता है।

    Read more about:

    mumbai collapse railway station indian railway mumbai rains मुंबई अंधेरी बीएमसी मुंबई पुलिस

    English summary
    mumbai Gokhale Bridge collapse Andheri Station ghatkopar live updates

