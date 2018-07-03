Live: अंधेरी ब्रिज हादसे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें रद्द, कई के टाइम बदले

मुंबई: मुंबई के अंधेरी रेलवे स्टेशन पर मंगलवार सुबह एक फुटओवर ब्रिज का स्लैब गिर गया, जिसके कारण इस हादसे में 6 लोग घायल हो गए हैं। घायलों का इलाज अस्पताल में किया जा रहा है। वहीं कई लोगों के इसमें दबे होने की आशंका भी जताई जा रही है। मौके पर एनडीआरएफ की टीम पहुंच चुकी है और मलबे को हटाने का काम जारी है। इस हादसे के कारण अंधेरी से विरार जाने वाली ट्रेन को रोक दिया गया है। बता दें कि सोमवार शाम से ही मुंबई में भारी बारिश हो रही है। इस हादसे के बाद लोकल ट्रेनों के आवागमन पर प्रभाव पड़ा है। इस संदर्भ में सीपीआरओ ने बताया कि सेंट्रल रेलवे की मेन लाइन, हार्बर लाइन और ट्रांस हार्बर लाइन पर ट्रेनें नियमित रूप से चल रही हैं। ब्रिज का हिस्सा ट्रैक पर गिरने से सभी 6 लाइन के ओएचई वायर टूट गए हैं और अगले 4-5 घंटे तक अंधेरी से चर्चगेट की ओर लोकल सेवाओं का परिचालन बाधित रहेगा। सीएम फणनवीस ने भी अधिकारियों से घटना को लेकर बात की है।
Jul 3, 2018 1:07 PM
आरपीएफ़ अधिकारियों के मुताबिक, मलबे में किसी के फंसे होने की आशंका नहीं, अगले कुछ घंटों में हालात हो सकते हैं सामान्य
Jul 3, 2018 12:52 PM
ब्रिज हादसे की वजह से कई ट्रेनें रद्द, कई के टाइम बदले, अंधेरी से बोरीवली के बीच जबरदस्त ट्रैफिक जाम।
Jul 3, 2018 11:56 AM
Monitoring the situation in #Mumbai. Working towards restoring harbour line operations by around 2 pm, tweets Union Railway Minister Piyush Goyal (File pic) pic.twitter.com/qkE5nLd0tx
मुंबई में बारिश का कहर जारी, सियान में भारी बारिश के कारण रेलवे ट्रैक डूबा
Jul 3, 2018 10:50 AM
Part of Road Over Bridge has fallen on tracks near Andheri Station impacting rail traffic. Directed officials to speed up repair work & rapidly restore traffic in close coordination with other depts. I've ordered an enquiry by Commissioner of Rail Safety: Railway Minister.#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/cHXoGVhyDm
अंधेरी रेलवे स्टेशन पर फुटओवर ब्रिज के स्लैब गिरने से ट्रैफिक प्रभावित, रेलमंत्री पीयूष गोयल ने दिए जांच के आदेश
Jul 3, 2018 10:39 AM
Part of Road Over Bridge collapsed in #Mumbai's Andheri West: NDRF team, with dog squad, is present at the spot. 2 people have been rescued from under the debris so far. Total 6 injures have been reported. Rescue operation underway. pic.twitter.com/6aI3x0c2bf
NDRF की टीम द्वारा 2 लोगों को बचाया गया, अब तक 6 लोगों के घायल होने की सूचना
Jul 3, 2018 10:33 AM
5 injured sent to hospital. Don't think anyone is trapped under debris. Railway admn, RPF, GRP, City Police are present & clearance of debris underway. Railway will probably starting functioning in next 4 hrs:R Kudvalkar,Railway Protection Force on Andheri bridge collapse.#Mumbaipic.twitter.com/VXXSMc2KC8
कई इलाकों में बारिश के कारण पानी भरा, लगाता बारिश के कारण लोगों को हो रही परेशानी
Jul 3, 2018 10:20 AM
Part of Road Over Bridge collapse in Andheri: Two people injured in the accident. National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team has also reached the spot. Rescue operation is underway. #Mumbaipic.twitter.com/W9m5D1RruX
मौके पर एनडीआरएफ की टीम पहुंच चुकी है और मलबे को हटाने का काम जारी
Jul 3, 2018 10:18 AM
Part of Road Over Bridge (ROB), collapsed on tracks near Andheri Station towards Vile Parle on South end. Over Head Equipment (OHE) damaged. Traffic on all lines held up: Western railway PRO pic.twitter.com/1BABotFssi
